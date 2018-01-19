Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Genetic determinism is the theory that genes have a privileged level of causation for a number of diseases and, therefore, have a special status in biology. Science is desperately clinging to the idea that DNA is the sole determinant of who we are as individuals. Geneticists claim that hundreds of human diseases and attributes have genetic causes and their research is supported by numerous newspaper headlines touting the prominent role that gene therapy will have in the new dawn of medical treatments. Genetic research is well-funded and 'sexy' at the moment but it has its detractors. These skeptics have referred to the genetic determination of disease as a phantom or a mirage because the genetic variation expected to explain common diseases cannot be found!Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we discuss the ultimate futility of current gene research, the often-ignored epigenetics paradigm, the hubris of CRISPR gene editing technology and whether scientists even know enough about DNA to go tinkering with it.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where she highlights the opinion of a rational vegetarian on the insane ideas of vegans regarding owning pets and their diets.01:25:19