© Image courtesy of University of Rochester Medical Center



What is an Astrocyte?

How Your Body Keeps Time

© Chronobiology



Astrocytes and Your Master Clock

"We expected the SCN to follow the neurons' pace. There are 10 times more neurons in the SCN than astrocytes. Why would the behavior follow the astrocytes?"



Setting Your Internal Clocks

"It's quite interesting that astrocytes form elements of the circuits driving rhythmic behavior, in animals ranging from flies... to mice. It really is probably a very general mechanism."