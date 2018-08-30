meat carne
"We believe that the PKD is the only evolutionary adapted diet for humans. Rehabilitation of chronic diseases is most effective when the diet is limited to our real physiological needs. Eating fruits and vegetables does not form part of our physiological need but are associated with risks."

This place (Paleomedicina) has actual doctors prescribing a high fat meat diet to successfully treat chronic disease. With hugely positive results (much more effective than medication). They've treated pregnant women, infants, and breastfeeding women as well. They have found no ill effects of the diet (they call it paleolithic ketogenic, basically a fancy term for a red meat diet).

Eventually North America will stop with the "it must be a placebo effect" and start actually treating people. Suuuuper exciting. Also extremely satisfying after years of "you're crazy". Extremely. Satisfying.

They have a website HERE. (It's in Hungarian but you can use Google Translate). The case studies are incredible.