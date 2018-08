© Getty



Can man survive on meat alone? Doctors don't recommend it, environmentalists point out that it's probably unsustainable, and the more militant of the vegan army are quick to compare it to genocide - but the answer, apparently, is yes.Advocates of the carnivore diet - a relatively new eating regime that involves ingesting nothing but meat, eggs and water (sparkling is fine) - claim results range from radical body recomposition to arthritis relief. But what about fibre? Isn't that too much fat? And, even if surviving on steak gives you the modern equivalent of superpowers, how can anyone possibly keep doing it - especially without the frites?Let's start with the evolutionary angle. Many modern carnivores adhere to the theory that our ancestors ate mostly meat because it wasn't energy efficient to gather a lot of fruit or vegetables - leaving our bodies evolved to run optimally on a meat-centric diet. Tribal peoples including the Inuit and Maasai, they point out, have done just fine on a mostly-meat diet for generations.However, the Inuit forage for berries occasionally, and there's at least some evidence that the Maasai have evolved specifically to thrive on a cholesterol-packed diet. Until recently, giving up on fruit, vegetables and grains entirely seemed - for most people - risky.Vitamins and minerals are trickier - technically, you can get more than enough of them from meat, but it's worth pointing out that the Maasai, Inuit, and our paleolithic forebears would have been munching on free-range, grass-fed animals raised in radically different conditions from all but the most pampered of modern cows, almost certainly changing their hormone and nutrient profile.Plant-derived phytonutrients are another concern: there's significant evidence that they protect DNA. This might be part of the reason that diets high in processed meat have been associated with colon cancer in long-term observational studies: it's not the meat causing the problem, but a lack of greens. And this is probably the biggest reason to treat the carnivore diet with caution:Similarly, members of Reddit's Zerocarb community boast about improved energy and better mental clarity, while discussing stool consistency and exactly which seasonings are acceptable (salt is fine, pepper more hotly debated). Cravings, they claim, quickly depart, and hunger is rarely a problem - as long as you've got enough steaks.What of the environmental angle? Hardcore carnivores claim that the widespread adoption of a steak-only diet would only improve the efficiency of livestock-farming, while wooing vegans with reminders that plant-based agriculture kills even more rodents and birds than carnivores kill cattle.Are these arguments convincing? Honestly, it depends on who you listen to - Baker is quite charming in interviews - but it's undeniable that right now, with methane emissions from cows outstripping those of cars, something radical would have to change for the carnivore diet to work on a global scale.Ultimately, there's no telling whether going carnivore can be beneficial for us over a sustained period - though if you're thinking about society rather than individuals, the available evidence points to 'no.' Would it work for you?If you've got a serious condition - Crohn's, Lyme disease, otherwise-unfixable anxiety and depression - and you're prepared to take a gamble, it might be worth a 30-day experiment,. Otherwise, the best advice is the same as ever: eat real food, preferably from happy animals. And don't beat yourself up if you occasionally want some frites.