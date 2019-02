Current Cancer Facts

The Canadian Cancer Study

We estimated summary population attributable risk estimates for 24 risk factors (smoking [both passive and active], overweight and obesity, inadequate physical activity, diet [inadequate fruit and vegetable consumption, inadequate fibre intake, excess red and processed meat consumption, salt consumption, inadequate calcium and vitamin D intake], alcohol, hormones [oral contraceptives and hormone therapy], infections [Epstein-Barr virus, hepatitis B and C viruses, human papillomavirus, Helicobacter pylori], air pollution, natural and artificial ultraviolet radiation, radon and water disinfection by-products) by combining population attributable risk estimates for each of the 24 factors that had been previously estimated.

Overall, we estimated that 40.8% of incident cancer cases were attributable to exposure to the 24 factors included in the analysis (Table 2). Tobacco smoking was responsible for the greatest cancer burden, accounting for an estimated 15.7% of all incident cancer cases (2485 cases), followed by physical inactivity and excess body weight, which were responsible for an estimated 7.2% and 4.3% of incident cancer cases, respectively. All other exposures of interest were estimated to be responsible for less than 4.0% of incident cancer cases each. (1, 6)

Conclusion

https://www.wakingtimes.com/2017/07/22/canadian-study-gives-evidence-cancer-lifestyle-disease-largely-caused-food https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/feb/03/cancer-rates-increase-six-times-faster-women http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/288916.php http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2017/07/09/cancer-now-common-getting-married-having-first-baby/ https://www.wakingtimes.com/2017/07/06/chemotherapy-may-spread-cancer-trigger-aggressive-tumors-says-new-research/ http://cmajopen.ca/content/5/3/E540.full

Cancer is a terrible, unwanted illness that affects far too many of the world's population today. One of the scariest things about this deadly foe, however, is that doctors today attest to having little idea about what causes cancer cases. We've assumed that sunlight is the culprit, but also medications and sunscreens . We've accused certain jobs, specific fumes, and lifestyle choices, but a recent Canadian study sheds more light on the subject, suggesting that cancer actually is a lifestyle disease that is hugely influenced by the foods we eat. (1)However shockingly, it's believed that the worldwide cancer rate is only going to rise in future years. Some have predicted that by 2020, 1 out of every 2 women and 1 out of every 3 men will be diagnosed at some point in their lives with some form of cancer.(1, 2, 3, 4)To make matters even worse, it appears that the cancer industrial complex is negligent at warning patients that chemotherapy, a treatment often used to fight and kill cancer, is currently understood to make some cancers spread and worsen, making certain tumors even more aggressive than they were before treatment. The government and other regulatory agencies have been working hard to access safe, natural, or otherwise alternative cancer treatments since chemotherapy has revealed itself to be such a deadly treatment, but all the while doctors and mainstream media are giving off the impression that cancer's root cause is an utter and total mystery. (1, 5)Even though many doctors strongly attest to the elusiveness of cancer, claiming not to understand it or its cause, the reality is that a person can significantly reduce their risk of getting cancer if they simply make a few lifestyle changes. According to a study that was published in Canada, the total proportion of cancer rates attributed directly to general lifestyle and environmental factors is exceptionally high.(1, 6)Per the study details,This remarkably detailed list outlines many personal choices human beings knowingly make, understanding that they increase one's risk of cancer, as well as pointing out foods that directly increase one's risk of getting cancer. Add in exercise and environmental factors, and you learn that a great deal of cancer-causing things are entirely avoidable! (1, 6)The study goes on to say that,We often hear that cancer is unpredictable and comes out of nowhere. While this is still sometimes the case, the fact of the matter remains that a lot of cancers can be prevented, but that's majorly up to an individual's lifestyle choices and environment! You have more control over your health than you might know! What can you do to protect you and your family from cancer from this point on?