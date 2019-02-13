Current Cancer Facts
However shockingly, it's believed that the worldwide cancer rate is only going to rise in future years. Some have predicted that by 2020, 1 out of every 2 women and 1 out of every 3 men will be diagnosed at some point in their lives with some form of cancer. Cancer is so incredibly common already that it's more likely for someone to contract cancer than to get married or have a baby. These types of statistics are insane, especially considering the millions of dollars worth of research being poured into science and study meant to help combat cancer and reduce the disease in the future. (1, 2, 3, 4)
To make matters even worse, it appears that the cancer industrial complex is negligent at warning patients that chemotherapy, a treatment often used to fight and kill cancer, is currently understood to make some cancers spread and worsen, making certain tumors even more aggressive than they were before treatment. The government and other regulatory agencies have been working hard to access safe, natural, or otherwise alternative cancer treatments since chemotherapy has revealed itself to be such a deadly treatment, but all the while doctors and mainstream media are giving off the impression that cancer's root cause is an utter and total mystery. (1, 5)
Even though many doctors strongly attest to the elusiveness of cancer, claiming not to understand it or its cause, the reality is that a person can significantly reduce their risk of getting cancer if they simply make a few lifestyle changes. According to a study that was published in Canada, the total proportion of cancer rates attributed directly to general lifestyle and environmental factors is exceptionally high. Per the study, 41% of cancer cases are due to lifestyle decisions or the environment, meaning that 41% of cancer cases could possibly be eliminated. (1, 6)
The Canadian Cancer Study
Per the study details,
We estimated summary population attributable risk estimates for 24 risk factors (smoking [both passive and active], overweight and obesity, inadequate physical activity, diet [inadequate fruit and vegetable consumption, inadequate fibre intake, excess red and processed meat consumption, salt consumption, inadequate calcium and vitamin D intake], alcohol, hormones [oral contraceptives and hormone therapy], infections [Epstein-Barr virus, hepatitis B and C viruses, human papillomavirus, Helicobacter pylori], air pollution, natural and artificial ultraviolet radiation, radon and water disinfection by-products) by combining population attributable risk estimates for each of the 24 factors that had been previously estimated.This remarkably detailed list outlines many personal choices human beings knowingly make, understanding that they increase one's risk of cancer, as well as pointing out foods that directly increase one's risk of getting cancer. Add in exercise and environmental factors, and you learn that a great deal of cancer-causing things are entirely avoidable! (1, 6)
The study goes on to say that,
Overall, we estimated that 40.8% of incident cancer cases were attributable to exposure to the 24 factors included in the analysis (Table 2). Tobacco smoking was responsible for the greatest cancer burden, accounting for an estimated 15.7% of all incident cancer cases (2485 cases), followed by physical inactivity and excess body weight, which were responsible for an estimated 7.2% and 4.3% of incident cancer cases, respectively. All other exposures of interest were estimated to be responsible for less than 4.0% of incident cancer cases each. (1, 6)Conclusion
We often hear that cancer is unpredictable and comes out of nowhere. While this is still sometimes the case, the fact of the matter remains that a lot of cancers can be prevented, but that's majorly up to an individual's lifestyle choices and environment! You have more control over your health than you might know! What can you do to protect you and your family from cancer from this point on?
Comment: The above list of dietary and lifestyle factors likely is a muddle of truth, half-truths and lies. It's rather dubious to pin cancer on natural sunlight exposure, smoking, salt, processed meats, inadequate fiber intake, etc. The truth is that we simply don't know how any of these things contribute to cancer (if at all), despite what epidemiological studies may tell us. None the less, it seems self-evident at this point that diet and lifestyle do have a great impact on one's cancer status.
