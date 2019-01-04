Vitamin C is an essential nutrient obtained from food and supplements. It is frequently the go-to supplement used for viral infections such as the common cold and flu. One downside with oral vitamin C supplementation is that only a small percentage is absorbed by the body and large doses can cause gastrointestinal upset making its efficacy hit or miss. Enter IV (intravenous) vitamin C. This master antioxidant can be absorbed at 100% when given IV. Vitamin C given by this route is not just effective for viral and bacterial illnesses but can also be used to treat a wide range of ailments not limited to Lyme Disease, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, burns, wounds and various types of cancer -- yes, Cancer -- thought to have a poor prognosis.Vitamin C has a long track record of being beneficial to one's health so why isn't it used in every hospital in the world? It's cheap and effective with few side effects but it is still seen as a 'fringe' treatment and its use is actively blocked by mainstream medical professionals.Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss this miracle molecule and why it should become one of the main tools in your health arsenal. Also, stay tuned at the end of the show for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be excessive licking or grooming in cats.01:26:14