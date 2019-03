A freak hailstorm hit a county in southern China today with hailstones said to be as big as eggs.Residents of Jinping in southern China's Yunnan Province woke up to find their cars destroyed, windows smashed and streets covered by massive lumps of ice.No casualties have been reported.Pictures circulating on Chinese social media show the locals holding sizable hailstones in their hands or collecting them in washing bowls.Some hailstones were as big as eggs and others were similar to the size of chestnuts, according to Yunnan Radio and Television Station, citing local weather authorities.Other news sources described the size of the hailstones to be that of table tennis balls.. Most of them measured 0.5 to five centimetres (0.19 to 1.96 inches) wide, said the report.The storm began at around 6:40am and was accompanied by high winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour (43.6 miles per hour), said the Yunnan Meteorological Bureau which added that such storm 'was rarely seen in many years'.said the Bureau.The local authorities are currently calculating the economic loss caused by the adverse weather, it is reported.They have warned the residents to stay warm and take extra care in the next few days.