© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The amount of large hail coming from our skies is increasing day by day. Now come in reports of arrow shaped hail. What these accounts have in common is that 2lb hail and arrows from the heavens match with accounts from the Maunder and Sporer Grand Solar Minimums. We have snow storms in Saudi Arabia in April, 23 feet of snow pack in Switzerland, massive injuring hail across India, Bangladesh and Nepal but the media is downplaying it as a one off. Now twice in a month a new world record hail stone is found.