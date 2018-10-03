A couple of months ago the Italian island of Sardinia experienced an extreme hail event and massive temperature drop with 30cm of 'snow' falling during a 35C heatwave.
Some other intense hail storms from around the world recently include:
- Walnut-sized hail and flash floods hit Turkey's northern provinces
- Severe hailstorm cripples traffic, paralyzes public transport in Mexico - 2 feet deep hail cover
- 'Felt like gunshots hitting the windows': Residents of Greensburg, Indiana look back at weekend damage caused by baseball-size hail
- Massive hail injures multiple people, kills zoo animals and damages 400 vehicles in Colorado Springs
- Foot of hail on Highway 22 near Longview, Alberta makes it look like December instead of July
Intense and unseasonable hail storms are being increasingly recorded all over the world. In Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Australia. Such devastating hail across the planet is being under reported in the media.
New research shows that Earth's upper atmosphere is cooling as the sun is entering one of the deepest Solar Minima of the Space Age. Martin Mlynczak of NASA's Langley Research Center says,
"High above Earth's surface, near the edge of space, our atmosphere is losing heat energy. If current trends continue, it could soon set a Space Age record for cold."It is likely that atmospheric dust loading from increased comet and volcanic activity is also contributing to these 'intense' or 'freak' hailstorms, the cooling effect of which causes ice crystals to form.