hail cover
© Donna Lyn Ratledge
HIGHWAY 22 SOUTHERN ALBERTA — Travel along Highway 22 south of Longview was impacted by a freak hail storm Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures posted on the Crowsnest Pass/Highway 3 Facebook page show a long line of traffic stopped along the road, with a foot of hail making the scene look more like December than the last day of July.

hail cover
© Donna Lyn Ratledge
Sasha Selby says they went from summer to winter in a hurry on Tuesday, driving along Highway 22 from Calgary.
© Sasha Selby
Sasha Selby says they went from summer to winter in a hurry on Tuesday, driving along Highway 22 from Calgary.