A hailstorm that arrived Monday in parts of the state of Mexico pounded the region so severely that traffic was affected.The hail affected several areas, however, the municipalities of Huixquilucan and Naucalpan were affected the most.Other damage from the storm was reported including fallen trees. In Cuajimalpa, a red alert was triggered by the heavy rain and hail.The Road Information Center of the Ministry of Public Security of Mexico City reported hail road damage in Prolongación Bosques de la Reforma and Avenida Secretaria de Marina.Civil Protection of Mexico City activated an orange alert for Álvaro Obregón, Magdalena Contreras and Xochimilco and a Yellow Alert in the delegations Azcapotzalco, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac, Tlalpan and Venustiano CarranzaTomás Flores, official of the Water System of Mexico City, said that the extraordinary rain fell around 7:00 p.m. Monday. The work to clear the area of Cuajimalpa lasted for several hours.On Tuesday, heavy machinery was used in some area to finish removing the deeper piles of hail. To remove these amounts of ice worked until the first minutes of this Tuesday and occupied heavy machinery.