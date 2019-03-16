© Reuters/Yuri Gripas



In an effort to threaten everyone into not investigating US or Israeli war crimes in the International Criminal Court, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saysThe Washington war hawk said that action had to be taken becauseVisas will be pulled or denied for anyone who has been involved in or even requested an ICC investigation of "any US personnel."The international court prosecutor's office says it has "reasonable basis" to believe that "war crimes and crimes against humanity" were, and continue to be, committed by foreign government forces in Afghanistan.Pompeo openly stated that the action was intended to get the court to drop the potential investigation, and that Washington was ready to further increase the pressure if they don't do as he says. "We are prepared to take additional steps, including economic sanctions, if the ICC does not change course," he said."An independent and impartial judicial institution [is] crucial for ensuring accountability for the gravest crimes under international law."Following up on National Security Advisor John Bolton's threats against the court last year, Pompeo said thatHe declined to name any names or reveal how many people had been targeted."We are determined to protect the American and allied military and civilian personnel from living in fear of unjust prosecution for actions taken to defend our great nation," he declared.Washington also stepped up to protect its close ally Israel from the threat of prosecution for crimes against Palestinians." he continued.While the US signed the initial document which created the international court in 2000, it has since refused to actually become a member, and many American politicians see the court's ability to hold the country accountable for its actions abroad as a threat to national sovereignty. Bolton later "unsigned" the document altogether.