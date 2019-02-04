© Global Look Press / Wassilios Aswestopoulos

The US has always kept international judicial bodies on a short leash but did it quietly. Now, the mask has slipped, experts told RT after an International Criminal Court judge resigned over threats from Washington.Judge Christoph Fluegge had to leave the UN-run International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague last week after the United States reportedly threatened judicial staff who were inquiring about alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.The story made headlines in Germany and beyond, but pundits that RT has talked to weren't that surprised by it., but with the arrival of the new administration, "interference and attacks are now in the open," says UK journalist Neil Clark.When soft power doesn't work, the hard one comes into play, he explained. "A judge in my case was threatened by Americans working there thatBoth analysts said Washington used the ICC rulings to hammer down defiant regimes all around the world, including in former Yugoslavia, Rwanda or Sierra Leone. That aside, there were instances of ICC decisions disrupting peace efforts in some of the worst conflicts, Clark added.Back in 2011, the journalist recalled, deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi tried to set up negotiations with the armed opposition. Only one day later, "the ICC Prosecutor sought an arrest warrant against Gaddafi and his son and intelligence chief for crimes against humanity, therefore sabotaging any hopes for a peaceful resolution.", which "could save so many lives." Gaddafi was then murdered by a mob of rebels and Libya, once a vibrant North African country, descended into chaos."It goes way back." Clark said.For his part, Black said claims that the US is bringing international justice bodies to heel are not unfounded.Out of the people who have been indicted by The Hague-based court, "an incredibly high percentage ... have been black African leaders who have not been the allies of the US," Clark said. "If you're a black African leader who doesn't do what the US [wants to do], you'll be before the ICC. If you're a white, European, Israeli or whatever, you won't be in front of it."the British journalist repeated. It raises big questions about the international justice system where "the worst transgressors of international law are not being put up before the court.", Clark argued, saying "law has to be applied equally to all."