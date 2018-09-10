© Mahmud Hams / AFP



"On this Earth, we don't recognize any authority higher than the US constitution."

The US has announced its decision not to cooperate with the International Criminal Court, vowing to protect itself and its "friend and ally" Israel from the judicial body. It also threatened sanctions against the "unjust" court.If the international court continues to pursue the probe, Washington will ban ICC judges from entering the country, prosecute them and sanction their funds, the official said in a speech before the Federalist Society in Washington, DC.Bolton boomed."operating in the service of the government"anywhere in the world,Bolton said.Bolton also ripped into the court's threat to Washington's "friend and ally" Israel as he referred to the investigation into alleged crimes against Palestinians. The probe into actions of such a "liberal, democratic nation" as Israel is unacceptable, Bolton said.He promised to "take notes" of the countries cooperating with the ICC, warning that such behavior will affect their relations with the US and might result in slashing the US aid to such nations.