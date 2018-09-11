"The US sees itself as above the law and therefore is an outlaw state. It has no respect for law whatsoever, its leadership only respects power...it and its client states in NATO in the Middle East and elsewhere are free to do as they please under their protection. They act as a criminal gang."

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it will "continue to do its work undeterred," after US National Security Advisor John Bolton threatened sanctions if the tribunal investigates alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.The Hague-based court investigates genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes and is backed by 123 countries - but not by China and the US."The ICC, as a court of law, will continue to do its work undeterred, in accordance with those principles and the overarching idea of the rule of law," it said in a statement on Tuesday.The tribunal's remarks came in response to a scathing verbal attack launched by Bolton in Washington DC on Monday during a speech to the conservative Federalist Society."Today, on the eve of September 11th, I want to deliver a clear and unambiguous message on behalf of the president," Bolton began, before launching into the blistering offensive against the ICC."The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court. We will not cooperate with the ICC. We will provide no assistance to the ICC... We will let the ICC die on its own. After all, for all intents and purposes, the ICC is already dead to us."Bolton then issued a very clear threat: If the international court continues to pursue the probe, Washington will ban ICC judges from entering the country, prosecute them and sanction their funding. His main objection is the notion that the ICC could have higher authority than the US constitution and US sovereignty."In secular terms we don't recognize any higher authority than the US constitution," he said, adding that Trump "will not allow American citizens to be prosecuted by foreign bureaucrats, and he will not allow other nations to dictate our means of self defence."In November 2017, an ICC prosecutor requested approval to launch a probe into potential war crimes by the US armed forces and the CIA through the torture of detainees in Afghanistan.However, Bolton didn't come out swinging solely on the behalf of the US - he also attacked the ICC's threat to Washington's "friend and ally" Israel, as the Middle Eastern country faces an investigation into alleged war crimes against Palestinians.Bolton said the probe into the actions of Israel, which he described as a "liberal, democratic nation," was unacceptable, and added that any countries supporting the investigation and cooperating with the ICC would be subject to secondary sanctions.As US National Security Advisor John Bolton said the ICC is "dead to us" in response to a probe into US war crimes in Afghanistan, international criminal lawyer Christopher Black told RT that American hypocrisy is clearly "without limits." He believes the US is "continually calling for the heads of others, and their entire war against Syria is based on the pretext of justice for the alleged crimes of the Syrian government."Francis A. Boyle, and international law professor at the University of Illinois College of Law, expressed a similar sentiment to RT regarding US hypocrisy, despite the fact that Washington likes to to take the moral high ground.Boyle said, while stressing that the national security adviser is not at all concerned with the fate of ordinary servicemen, servicewomen, and CIA agents.But while the US is finally being put under a microscope by the ICC, its motivation to do so came only after "disastrous blows to the court" surrounding its prestige and credibility, after African countries threatened to withdraw from the ICC last year, Black said."Something needed to be done to try to restore some credibility, some appearance of impartiality; and that is what the announcement did, or tried to do..."Boyle agreed, saying that the decision to look into the alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan amounts to a "propaganda move" by ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda."She felt she had to do something to placate Africa so then she said 'alright, I'm going to look into what the Americans did in Afghanistan,'" Boyle said. "So now Bolton has responded to that."As for America's behavior towards the ICC and its commitment to shield Israel from the court, Black said: