© Reuters/Charles Platiau

France's recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president sets a dangerous precedent, MP Jean-Luc Mélenchon has warned,Mélenchon, a firebrand of the left and outspoken critic of Emmanuel Macron, said that France's decision to support Guaido was tantamount to "recognizing an adventurer who proclaims himself president." Describing such a policy as "not a good thing," the head of the leftist La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party drewMélenchon quipped, referring to a prominent figure in the protest movement which has rocked France since November.Mélenchon previously expressed support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, condemning the "coup plotters" who are trying to overthrow him.the MP tweeted on Monday. "Resist! Nicolas Maduro is the president of Venezuela. Peace and freedom for Venezuela."France was among a handful of European states that issued an ultimatum to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, demanding that the South American country hold elections within eight days. With their demand unmet,