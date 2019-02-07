© REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier; Guadalupe Pardo

Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. He has written for many newspapers and magazines in the UK and other countries including The Guardian, Morning Star, Daily and Sunday Express, Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, New Statesman, The Spectator, The Week, and The American Conservative. He is a regular pundit on RT and has also appeared on BBC TV and radio, Sky News, Press TV and the Voice of Russia. He is the co-founder of the Campaign For Public Ownership @PublicOwnership. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66

Large street protests in both France and Venezuela. Two Presidents with low approval ratings. But only one whose legitimacy has been denied by Western 'democracies' and by the French president himself.France and Venezuela have both experienced widespread anti-government protests in recent weeks. These have been fueled by economic factors and increased financial hardship of the majority.But it's only in Venezuela where the democratically-elected leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been ordered to step down and his opponent, Juan Guaido, has been anointed president. The 'good old democracies' of the US and the EU have been falling over themselves to 'recognise' Guaido. They're simply Mad About the Boy, and mad at Maduro.Venezuelan people have legitimate grounds for taking to the streets to protest against their president in times of hardship, but the French people do not. No siree!To add insult to rubber bullet injury, Emmanuel Macron, the man who has triggered the biggest protests in France for over half a century, has the gall (no pun intended) to be right at the forefront of those supporting an unelected leader in Venezuela, and all in the name of 'democracy.'When it comes to their own populaces, Macron and Maduro seem to be just about equally unpopular if we believe the polls.Macron's rating fell as low as 18% in early December, but has surpassed 30% since then. Some 73 percent think he's an authoritarian.In Venezuela in November 63% of people said they supported a 'negotiated settlement' to remove Maduro from office.We can say that it's probably true that most people in France and Venezuela want their present leaders out.Macron is an ex-banker whose mission to is to 'reform' the French economy on neoliberal lines. On foreign policy he supports 'liberal interventionism' and French troops staying (illegally) in Syria. France is a member of NATO and, since the end of Gaullism, a staunch ally of the US.Maduro by contrast is a former bus driver whose country operates a largely socialistic economy. Its foreign policy is strongly anti-imperialist. Venezuela is an ally of Russia, and not the US. It opposed 'regime change' in Syria.That could explain why much of the media coverage of the Venezuelan protests has been sympathetic, even if appalling acts of violence are carried out by anti-government protesters, such as the burning to death of a black man in Caracas in 2017 while the coverage of protests in France has been begrudging.Earlier this week in Britain, we witnessed the grotesque spectacle of an anti-war Labour MP, Chris Williamson, who opposes Western interference in Venezuela, being harangued by Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow for not 'changing sides' and supporting the recognition of an opposition leader as the country's lawful president.Can you imagine someone being attacked in such a way for not supporting Jean-Luc Melenchon being declared president of France?Of course that's not going to happen.We have of course been here before. Lots of times.In 2009, we were told that the presidential election in Iran which resulted in a victory for the 'hardline' Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was undoubtedly 'stolen'. It took an ex-CIA man, Robert Baer, to challenge the dominant narrative. "One of the only reliable, Western polls conducted in the run-up to the vote gave the election to Ahmadinejad - by higher percentages than the 63% he actually received," he wrote in Time.Put simply, if 'Maduro must go', then so too, by the same logic, must Macron and indeed Donald Trump, who lest we forget did not win the popular vote in the US presidential election of 2016 and presides over a deeply divided country.Furthermore, if 'human rights' are brought into it, what about the 'human rights' of street protesters in France who have subject to quite brutal treatment from authorities? Earlier this year 28-year old Frenchman Hedi Martin was sentenced to six months in jail for calling for a Yellow Vest protest.Hundreds have been arrested in the state-clamp down on dissent.But it's not in Venezuela, so we really shouldn't be paying too much attention.