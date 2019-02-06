In this special video edition of the Health and Wellness Show, we talk about the vegan putsch, dig in to its origins and deconstruct the faulty premises on which it's based.Why has practically every mainstream media outlet recently ramped up its propaganda on the vegan agenda? Why has the environmental spin taken over from the health or animal cruelty narratives? Where is all this coming from? Join us for a lively discussion as we dig deeper into these questions and more. To be informed is to build resistance!The two articles we discuss about the EAT-Lancet report can be found here:51:59