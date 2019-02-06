Why has practically every mainstream media outlet recently ramped up its propaganda on the vegan agenda? Why has the environmental spin taken over from the health or animal cruelty narratives? Where is all this coming from? Join us for a lively discussion as we dig deeper into these questions and more. To be informed is to build resistance!
The two articles we discuss about the EAT-Lancet report can be found here:
- Majority of EAT-Lancet Authors (>80%) Favored Vegan/Vegetarian Diets
- EAT-Lancet Report is One-sided, Not Backed by Rigorous Science