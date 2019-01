A state senator wants to mandate that parents be told exactly which ingredients and chemicals are in vaccines before their children are inoculated.



The bill introduced by Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, would require that any health professional provide not just the positive effects of vaccinations but also the full list of ingredients and side effects before a vaccine could be administered.



He pointed to a list from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccines may variously contain phosphate, bovine serum, formaldehyde, fluoride, yeast extracts or human diploid fibroblast cell cultures (cultures of human fetal tissue).

Inundating parents with technical information that is not meaningful and potentially confusing won't help, said Humble, who is executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. Rather, he said, it will result in doctors having to spend valuable time explaining the technical information instead of talking to parents about things like keeping their children safe at home and in cars.



Humble said a 12-page FDA-approved package insert meant for doctors does nothing to help parents make decisions about the merits of a specific vaccine. Flooding them with data would create unnecessary fears, he said. (Source.)

"Everybody who goes for an operation procedure or anything, they're informed. They're told of all the risks that could happen with whatever procedure it is," he said. "They're not given the surgery and then, after the fact, told, 'Oh, by the way, here are the known adverse effects.'"



"I don't know that most parents know that bovine extract or animal parts or fetus parts are in certain vaccines," the legislator said. "And I just think, as a parent, we should know the answer to that." (Source.)

