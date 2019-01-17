Health & Wellness
Vaccine skepticism in Australia now punishable by 10 years in jail
Fri, 04 Jan 2019
Australian nurses and midwives who dare to speak out against the dangers of vaccinations on social media or in person will be prosecuted, the Australian government has warned, urging members of the public to report vaccine skeptics to the authorities.
Medical professionals face a jail sentence of 10 years for expressing doubt about the effectiveness of vaccinations or urging further studies into vaccine safety. Opponents of the new law claim free speech and scientific integrity is under attack in Australia by a government that has been bought and paid for by Big Pharma.
"With no exceptions we expect all registered nurses, enrolled nurses and midwives to use the best available evidence in making practice decisions. This includes providing information to the public about public health issues," Chair of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia (NMBA) Dr. Lynette Cusack said in a statement.
The NMBA has called on Australians to report nurses or midwives promoting anti-vaccination - 'anti-vaxxers', as they're known colloquially.
"The board will consider whether the nurse or midwife has breached their professional obligations and will treat these matters seriously," the statement said.
"Any published anti-vaccination material and/or advice which is false, misleading or deceptive which is being distributed by a registered nurse, enrolled nurse or midwife (including via social media) may also constitute a summary offence under the National Law and could result in prosecution by AHPRA [Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.]"
One of the strongest supporters of vaccination, Victoria's Health Minister Jill Hennessy, has no time for parents who believe vaccine safety requires further study in order to ensure they are safe for our children.
Describing vaccine skeptics as "brain dead sheep", the politician said:
"They are an organized movement, largely stemming from the United State of America that are hell bent on misleading parents that vaccinations are unsafe.
"That's a dangerous message and one I'm going to continue to fight. Vaccinations save lives," the minister concluded.
According to the new laws, parents who don't immunize their kids may stop receiving childcare benefits. Only people with solid medical reasons are exempt from the crackdown.
