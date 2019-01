Welcome back to #NewWorldNextWeek - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news.Autonomous Promobot Struck And "Killed" By Self-Driving Tesla In Las Vegas Ahead Of CES https://dailym.ai/2LX1Q2i CDC's Own Expert Vaccine Court Witness Confirmed Vaccines Can Cause Autism, So They Fired Him Immediately https://bit.ly/2RMnSdD Video: Golden Globes Freaks Out Stars Giving Out "Flu Shots" Live On TV, Making Anti-Vaxxer Jokes https://bit.ly/2Ri4ky8 How Flu Shots Make Appearances At The 2019 Golden Globe Awards https://bit.ly/2FjgnFc Journalist Who Broke Story Of Mueller Investigation's Deleted Text Messages Dies Suddenly https://bit.ly/2CaxHbk US To Hold "First-Ever" Missile Drill On Japan's Okinawa https://bit.ly/2VzN99I Eyeing China, U.S. to Hold Missile Drill In Okinawa https://bit.ly/2Qx2xA9 Japan Begins Reclamation At Disputed US Base Despite Protest https://fxn.ws/2QxUhzK "Prepare For War", Xi Jinping Tells Military Region That Monitors South China Sea, Taiwan https://bit.ly/2AtqJOT US Sends Troops For Possible "Violent" Congo Vote Protests https://bit.ly/2TIOmKl Goodbye "GMO", Hello "Bioengineered": USDA Publishes Labeling Rules https://bit.ly/2QAgH3k Trump's A Pied Piper For The New World Order https://bit.ly/2THI2CN You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support . Thank You.