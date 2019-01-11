Comment: The vaccine propaganda segment (which you have to see to believe!) begins at approx 3:30.
Story #1:
Autonomous Promobot Struck And "Killed" By Self-Driving Tesla In Las Vegas Ahead Of CES https://dailym.ai/2LX1Q2i
Story #2:
CDC's Own Expert Vaccine Court Witness Confirmed Vaccines Can Cause Autism, So They Fired Him Immediately https://bit.ly/2RMnSdD
Video: Golden Globes Freaks Out Stars Giving Out "Flu Shots" Live On TV, Making Anti-Vaxxer Jokes https://bit.ly/2Ri4ky8
How Flu Shots Make Appearances At The 2019 Golden Globe Awards https://bit.ly/2FjgnFc
Journalist Who Broke Story Of Mueller Investigation's Deleted Text Messages Dies Suddenly https://bit.ly/2CaxHbk
Story #3:
US To Hold "First-Ever" Missile Drill On Japan's Okinawa https://bit.ly/2VzN99I
Eyeing China, U.S. to Hold Missile Drill In Okinawa https://bit.ly/2Qx2xA9
Japan Begins Reclamation At Disputed US Base Despite Protest https://fxn.ws/2QxUhzK
"Prepare For War", Xi Jinping Tells Military Region That Monitors South China Sea, Taiwan https://bit.ly/2AtqJOT
US Sends Troops For Possible "Violent" Congo Vote Protests https://bit.ly/2TIOmKl
Goodbye "GMO", Hello "Bioengineered": USDA Publishes Labeling Rules https://bit.ly/2QAgH3k
Trump's A Pied Piper For The New World Order https://bit.ly/2THI2CN
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support. Thank You.
Comment: Don't miss: Damning: US Justice Dept. fired chief medical expert after he privately told their lawyers vaccines can cause autism