vaccine propaganda

Sickening vaccine propaganda at Hollywood's Golden Globe Awards ceremony
Welcome back to #NewWorldNextWeek - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news.


Comment: The vaccine propaganda segment (which you have to see to believe!) begins at approx 3:30.



Story #1:

Autonomous Promobot Struck And "Killed" By Self-Driving Tesla In Las Vegas Ahead Of CES https://dailym.ai/2LX1Q2i

Story #2:

CDC's Own Expert Vaccine Court Witness Confirmed Vaccines Can Cause Autism, So They Fired Him Immediately https://bit.ly/2RMnSdD

Video: Golden Globes Freaks Out Stars Giving Out "Flu Shots" Live On TV, Making Anti-Vaxxer Jokes https://bit.ly/2Ri4ky8

How Flu Shots Make Appearances At The 2019 Golden Globe Awards https://bit.ly/2FjgnFc

Journalist Who Broke Story Of Mueller Investigation's Deleted Text Messages Dies Suddenly https://bit.ly/2CaxHbk

Story #3:

US To Hold "First-Ever" Missile Drill On Japan's Okinawa https://bit.ly/2VzN99I

Eyeing China, U.S. to Hold Missile Drill In Okinawa https://bit.ly/2Qx2xA9

Japan Begins Reclamation At Disputed US Base Despite Protest https://fxn.ws/2QxUhzK

"Prepare For War", Xi Jinping Tells Military Region That Monitors South China Sea, Taiwan https://bit.ly/2AtqJOT

US Sends Troops For Possible "Violent" Congo Vote Protests https://bit.ly/2TIOmKl

Goodbye "GMO", Hello "Bioengineered": USDA Publishes Labeling Rules https://bit.ly/2QAgH3k

Trump's A Pied Piper For The New World Order https://bit.ly/2THI2CN

