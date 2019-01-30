5G will use phased array antennas to shoot beams of radiation at cell phones

5G phones will be much more powerful than previous phones

Why is 5G so much more dangerous than previous microwave communication systems?

When an ordinary electromagnetic field enters the body, it causes charges to move and currents to flow.



But when extremely short electromagnetic pulses enter the body [5G], something else happens: the moving charges themselves become little antennas that re-radiate the electromagnetic field and send it deeper into the body.



These re-radiated waves are called Brillouin precursors.



They become significant when either the power or the phase of the waves changes rapidly enough.



5G will probably satisfy both requirements. This means that the reassurance we are being given - that these millimeter waves are too short to penetrate far into the body - is not true. [2]

5G satellites will fill the skies

SpaceX: 12,000 satellites

OneWeb: 4,560 satellites

Boeing: 2,956 satellites

Spire Global: 972 satellites

Honeywell has already signed a memorandum of understanding to become OneWeb's first large customer - it plans to provide high-speed Wi-Fi on business, commercial, and military aircraft throughout the world.



SpaceX would like to provide the equivalent of 5G to every person on the planet. [3]

Ground-based 5G implementation

Satellite based 5G implementation

Environmental catastrophe from rockets used to launch satellites

Mercury-based rocket fuel could spread neurotoxins over the earth

Space junk will pollute the earth

Telecom companies are creating a worldwide disaster in the name of technological progress

There is nowhere to hide from 5G radiation

Cities can't say no to 5G implementation

Can 5G implementation be stopped?

References