© Illustration: Carla Millar

Fewer people are smoking cannabis these days, down to 1.4 million from two million, they say. I say, if you believe that, you're high.Arrests, prosecutions and the issuing of 'cannabis warnings' might be down - but then, I've seen the police quite deliberately look away from dope smokers on the street.Weed is everywhere. I'm sure of this, because the smell of the city has changed. A decade ago, as I cycled across town, the dominant scent was diesel. There were also wafts of tobacco from the fag-break gang and the odd drift of ground coffee.It hangs over Angel, Hoxton, Clerken-well, Covent Garden. I've smelled it on Holland Park Avenue and the Kings Road.On the Embankment, most mornings, the cold air is cut with cannabis. Men sit on the elevated benches overlooking the Thames and smoke and stare; facing the river before they face the day.Why does the city smell differently? I found a bit of research from the University of York which might provide part of an answer.Now these are results I can believe in. It's what I spy from my bike: not kids out for kicks, but ordinary grown-up men and women, people having a spliff at bus stops and on their way to work; smoking dope in the same routine way we once smoked fags.On Sunday I saw a mother with a pushchair having a puff in the park. The dope smoke was curling gently around her small daughter's hair, but no one gave the scene a second look.The Times recently interviewed a handful of aspiring marijuana magnates all longing for legalisation. One of them suggested that it might be used to help cure cancer.Yes. But what if it's also driving us mad?Peter Hitchens wrote a letter to The Spectator last week, in which he mentioned a book by the former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson called Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence. Hitchens wrote:And the picture he paints of American cannabis use feels eerily familiar. American potheads are smoking drugs in a different way, he says. Look at it like this: 'Only one in 15 drinkers consumed alcohol daily; about one in five marijuana users used cannabis that often.' I'm betting the streets of New York smell the same as ours. And if cannabis is so benign, how come the grown-ups using it are increasingly begging for help? Those figures analysed by York University came from treatment centres, remember.Didn't we all know people for whom taking great handfuls of pills seemed no more significant than having a beer? They breezed through acid trips; whited out on cannabis; then came round beaming and ready for more. For others, like me, anything remotely hallucinogenic was a trip to Hell. 'Just take half a tab,' said my good friend back in 1997. 'Feel the love.' What I felt was such forceful gusts of raw terror that it took me half a decade to recover. 'Oh,' said the friend. 'Try smoking grass. It's calming.' But all I felt was echoes of that same terrible fear. And I learnt to say, as I've heard others say: 'I'm just not the sort of person who should do drugs.'Come the future, perhaps we'll be able to scan our genomes for dope sensitivity. Until then, aren't we better off listening to Berenson than to some marijuana magnate?And if the smell of the city seems sad, that's why.