Move Toward Privatizing Venezuela's Oil

"... the US imposed sanctions that have severely hampered PDVSA's ability to raise new financing or restructure its crushing debt load.



US officials said they are prepared to invoke further sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, including a full embargo on US imports of Venezuelan crude, if Maduro's standoff with Guaido escalates in further violence or political crackdown.



Market sources said the US' recognition of Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela could prompt US refiners to stop purchases of Venezuelan crude while Maduro remains in power."

Coup Financing from Neoliberal IMF

The right-wing opposition leader that the United States is trying to undemocratically install as Venezuela's president immediately set his sights on the country's state-owned oil company, which he is hoping to restructure and move toward privatization. He is also seeking money from the notorious International Monetary Fund (IMF) to fund his unelected government.On January 23, US President Donald Trump recognized the little-known, US-educated opposition politician Juan Guaidó as the supposed "interim president" of Venezuela.Guaidó is attempting to fire the directors of Citgo Petroleum, which is owned by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, and seeks to appoint his own new board.Reuters described Citgo as "Venezuela's most important foreign asset"; Bloomberg calls it "the crown jewel of PDVSA's assets."Citing US officials, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration's strategy "is to use the newly declared interim government as a tool to deny Maduro the oil revenue from the United States that provides Venezuela virtually all of its incoming cash."Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves. But leftist presidents Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro have over the past two decades resisted attempts by US oil companies to exploit the South American nation's plentiful natural resources.The oil reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported that, in the immediate wake of the US anointing Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's supposed "president," the opposition leader already drafted "plans to introduce a new national hydrocarbons law that establishes flexible fiscal and contractual terms for projects adapted to oil prices and the oil investment cycle."This plan would involve the creation of a "new hydrocarbons agency" that would "offer bidding rounds for projects in natural gas and conventional, heavy and extra-heavy crude."As The Grayzone previously reported, Venezuela's right-wing opposition has already stated clearly in its "transition" plans: "Public companies will be subject to a restructuring process that ensures their efficient and transparent management, including through public-private agreements."S&P Global Platts also indicated that US sanctions are hitting Venezuela hard, and Trump administration officials could soon tighten the screws:The attempted restructuring of Citgo would just be the beginning of the neoliberal capitalist policies implemented by Venezuela's US-backed coup regime. Reuters also reported that Guaidó "is considering a request for funds from international institutions including the IMF to finance his interim government."In addition to seeking financing from the IMF, Guaidó is likewise trying to send a new representative to the Inter-American Development Bank.The opposition-controlled National Assembly has also declared in its "transition" plans that the "centralized model of controls of the economy will be replaced by a model of freedom and market based on the right of each Venezuelan to work under the guarantees of property rights and freedom of enterprise."This plan might be a dream for foreign corporations, but even many Venezuelans marching against their government might soon decide that stripping state assets is not worth fighting for.Ben Norton is a journalist and writer. He is a reporter for The Grayzone, and the producer of the Moderate Rebels podcast, which he co-hosts with Max Blumenthal. His website is BenNorton.com , and he tweets at @ BenjaminNorton