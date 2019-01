© Reuters /Carlos Garcia Rawlins



You could scour the bowels of US imperial crimes, from the Mexican-American War to the Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam, and you won't find a more brazen cynical act of gangsterism than that which is now underway against Venezuela.Not since Hitler justified blitzing Poland by claiming it had encroached on the frontier into Nazi Germany has a more blatant set of falsehoods been adduced as a pretext for conflict.Discerning readers will already be aware that Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves and is a major producer - and the biggest seller to the American market.Before they drop the bombs, they drop the narrative, of course. And the disinformation bombardment in Venezuela has been one of the longest bombing runs in history.The gold-toothed Venezuelan emigres who fled to Miami with their ill-gotten gains have long been effectively a coup in the making. The recruitment of neighboring Colombia into "associate membership" of NATO, the propeling of Brazil's Bolsonaro (another NATO applicant) to power, and plans for US military bases there have all been in preparation for this day.Although many such crimes have been committed across all continents for centuries by the US, none have constituted such comic-opera gangsterism as this latest - more 'Bugsy Malone' than 'The Godfather.'An almost random figure whose name was largely unknown until this week has disdained to put himself up for election as president of the republic, instead pronouncing himself to actually be the president, and has even sworn himself in! All the "experts" on Syria, Ukraine and Russia are scrambling to studios, practicing in the taxi how to say his name.But Trump is in a hurry.As investigations come ever closer to the Trump syndicate, as the clock ticks towards impeachment or defeat in 2020, as the war-cell of Bolton and company screech for a victory, somewhere, anywhere, it has come to this. It is a "Wag the Dog" war, and it's coming to your screens soon - today in fact.