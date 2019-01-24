RT
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, gestures to supporters.
The UK government, led by Prime Minister Theresa May has come out in support of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the head of the democratically elected National Assembly, in response to the attempted coup.
A spokesperson for the prime minister said that the 2018 presidential poll was neither free nor fair, stating that the UK fully backed Guaido, Reuters reports. May's spokesperson said:
"The 2018 presidential election in Venezuela was neither free nor fair, so the regime's basis for power is deeply flawed. We fully support the democratically elected National Assembly with Juan Guaido as its president. In relation to the US, we think it is totally unacceptable for Venezuela to cut off diplomatic ties. The solution to this crisis lies in working to find a peaceful and diplomatic solution, not in expulsions."
On Wednesday Guaido declared himself acting president after calls for a regime change from Washington. Both he and President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second term earlier in January, have many supporters in the country, which is now apparently balancing on the brink of total chaos.
The UK joins a whole host of nations who have come out in support of the opposition leader, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the US. Russia, China and NATO member Turkey are among the nations, which have rejected the attempted coup.
Comment:
The events in Venezuela have taken a dramatic turn with countries around the world choosing sides.
UPDATE RT
, 1/24/2019: Britain claims Maduro 'not legitimate leader' of Venezuela
UPDATE RT
, 1/24/2019: 'So much for non-meddling': Russian FM spokeswoman slams West for 'handpicking' Venezuela govt
Recognition of the rebel president in Venezuela is a prime example of Western disrespect for international law and sovereignty, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
UPDATE RT
"The example of events in Venezuela shows clearly how the progressive Western community actually treats international law, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of states - by handpicking the government there," Zakharova said on Facebook.
Maduro responded [to US recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido] by severing diplomatic ties with the US and ordering all American diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours. Venezuela's army has backed the government.
, 1/24/2019: US refuses to withdraw diplomats from Venezuela after Maduro breaks ties
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has refused to pull diplomats from Caracas, arguing the government that severed diplomatic ties with the US is not legitimate and threatening 'appropriate actions' if anyone is endangered.
UPDATE RT,
"We call on the Venezuelan military and security forces to continue protecting the welfare and well-being of all Venezuelan citizens, as well as US and other foreign citizens in Venezuela," Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday evening, adding the US "will take appropriate action to hold accountable anyone who endangers the safety and security of our mission and its personnel."
Cuba and Bolivia have expressed support for Maduro, while Mexico has said it would continue to recognize Maduro's legitimacy "for now."
1/24/2019: 'Maduro won't roll over': US-backed coup could lead to civil war
Calling the presidency of Nicolas Maduro a "disastrous dictatorship," the US State Department urged the country' "military and security forces" to revolt against the democratically elected president. While the Venezuelan army refused to violate their allegiance, according to the defense minister, the society remains divided, standing over the abyss of a possible internal conflict.
UPDATE RT
Mr. Maduro will not just roll over and accept this. The question now is: who is going to be on his side and who is going to be on Mr. Guaido's side and how ugly will things get...
"There is a great danger that this could lead to a civil war," former US diplomat Jim Jatras told RT. "If the military splits, or the police, we could have very serious violence in this country. Millions of Venezuelans rose out of poverty during the Bolivarian revolution. They are not going to accept the imposition of the US-chosen new president," Brian Becker from the anti-war ANSWER Coalition told RT, warning that if civil war erupts it will be a "bloodbath."
Venezuela's pro-Washington neighbors might be used to fuel the coup in Caracas.
"If the US is now recognizing a fake leader of Guaido, then US courts will try to expropriate the oil reserves of Citgo, the properties of Citgo, which is owned by Venezuela in the United States," La Riva told RT.
"Maduro will try to protect what he sees as a legitimate constitutional authority. There will be a confrontation. There will be violence," Jatras noted. "And I would not be at all surprised if covert assets will be used to try to raise the temperature of that violence so then Maduro can be accused of 'killing innocent peaceful protesters.' That would warrant even stronger steps taking against Venezuela."
, 1/24/2019: Venezuela divide: Turkey, Russia, China stand against Washington, its Latin America allies
Russia supported Maduro as expected, saying it will continue working with his government. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned the US against trying to topple Maduro by force - a scenario that Washington has been reportedly deliberating for quite some time.
UPDATE RT
"We believe it would be disastrous and would damage the foundations of the model of development preferred in Latin America," he said. "As you know, one of the slogans, the conceptual elements of self-identification of the many closely connected nations in Latin America is unity in diversity."
China voiced support for the Maduro government's effort to overcome the instability in Venezuela. When asked whether Beijing still considered him the president of the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China was among the many nations and international organizations which sent its representatives to Maduro's inauguration ceremony on January 10. "I want to emphasize that outside sanctions or interference usually make the situation more complicated and are not helpful to resolving the actual problems," she said.
Turkey criticized the US for its continued interference with Venezuela's domestic affairs. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called Guaido's self-appointment "very strange" while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced solidarity with Maduro, saying "Maduro brother, stand tall".
Iran is another nation, which sided with Maduro's government and criticized Washington for its involvement there. Tehran supports Caracas and the people of Venezuela "in the face of any foreign intervention in the country's internal affairs or any illegal or anti-popular actions, such as attempts to stage coups," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement.
But some nations in the eastern hemisphere are taking the side of the US over Venezuela. Georgia and Ukraine both declared they too were recognizing Guaido as the acting president and no longer considered Maduro the head of the country.
"Millions of Venezuelans said 'No to Maduro, no to populism'," declared Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, who himself became head of state after a US-backed armed coup in Kiev toppled the elected president of the country.
, 1/24/2019: Facebook's 'verified account' tick used to interfere in Venezuela
UPDATE RT
The head of the Russian State Duma has blasted US tech giant Facebook for giving the Venezuelan opposition leader's accounts a blue verification badge while denying it to its elected president.
© instagram
"It's quite surprising when such big social networks, which claim to be independent, act in this way, playing to the tune of Washington," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Lower Chamber in the Russian Parliament, told journalists on Thursday. He added that Facebook was serving as a tool of US foreign policy.
Facebook said the 'unverification' claim is not accurate. It did not take away the blue badge form Maduro's accounts as they were never verified in the first place, the tech giant explained in response to online outrage. Guaido got the blue tick on Instagram in November last year and recently on Facebook.
, 1/24/2019: Gunshots, molotovs: Skirmishes in Caracas as Venezuela upheaval escalates
UPDATE RT:
1/24/2019: Lavrov: US interfering in Venezuela? No need to ask Mueller to determine that
Russia accused the US of hypocrisy over its instigation of a coup in Venezuela, saying such actions are in sharp contrast to the outrage which Americans express over alleged interference in their own domestic political affairs. The Russian minister said the speed of the developments on Wednesday indicated that the opposition's move was likely orchestrated by foreign actors.
UPDATE RT
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, said that Moscow considered Maduro the legitimate head of state in Venezuela and rejected the suggestion that Russia may extend political asylum to him.
Responding to questions from the media, Peskov said Caracas has not asked for Russia's help to deal with the political crisis. At the moment Moscow considers the situation in the country to be an internal matter and does not plan to intervene diplomatically or in any other way, he said.
, 1/24/2019: Putin: Foreign interference in Venezuela's internal affairs grossly violates international law
© Reuters/Isaac Urrutia/Global Look Press/Kremlin Pool
Opposition supporters' rally • Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia's president pledged his support for the elected government of Venezuela during a phone call with President Nicolas Maduro. He also criticized the "destructive external meddling" to which the country has been exposed.
The Russian president has expressed his support to the legitimate authorities of Venezuela in this time of political crisis which he said was caused by a "destructive external interference that grossly violates the most basic norms of the international law."
Putin and Maduro also agreed to continue cooperation between the countries "in various fields."
France and Britain joined the chorus on Thursday. London claimed that Maduro is "not a legitimate leader" of Venezuela while Paris said that Maduro's election was "illegal" and "Europe supports the restoration of democracy."
The events in Venezuela have taken a dramatic turn with countries around the world choosing sides.
