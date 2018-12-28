joe biden
Democrats will have to be content with former Vice President Joe Biden challenging President Trump in 2020 despite preferring a "Muslim transgender candidate," a frequent Fox News pundit said.

"They're looking for something more intersectional," Mark Steyn said Thursday during a segment on the cable news network. "They'd like a Muslim transgender candidate, but they're going to have to make do with Joe Biden."

The comments from Steyn, a conservative commentator, follow a Vanity Fair report on Wednesday that Biden is miffed with former President Barack Obama for meeting with other 2020 Democratic hopefuls like outgoing Rep. Beto O'Rourke. O'Rourke last month lost his bid for the Senate seat representing Texas against Sen. Ted Cruz.

"The problem with Biden is it's not Obama's fault any more than it was last time," Steyn said. "You can't do this sort of Hamlet on the battlements, 'Oh, I'd like to to run if you want me to run.' People who want to be president get out there and run and become president."

Biden, O'Rourke, and Sen. Bernie Sanders - a Vermont independent who caucuses with the Democrats - have topped several polls asking Democrats who they want to see contest the White House, however, all three white men have remained mum regarding their respective plans.

A CNN exit poll taken during the 2018 midterm elections found that 65 percent of Democrats believed it was important for racial or ethnic minorities to win public office, while a similar percentage had the same response when asked about women.