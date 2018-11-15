© Babylon Bee

Washington, D.C.-According to sources close to the Clinton camp, Hillary has already received a large cash advance for a book to explain the imminent failure of her 2020 campaign.What Happened 2 will explore all the reasons Hillary Clinton lost the 2020 race, from Russian hackers and ignorant bigots to extraterrestrials and global warming."If you didn't get enough of Hillary blaming her 2016 failure on everyone except herself in the first book, you'll love What Happened 2," said a press release from the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster. "The chapter in which Hillary will blame the electoral college will be particularly interesting, as will the lengthy appendix listing over 4,500 scapegoats for her upcoming loss."Clinton's take was estimated at over $5 million for the much-anticipated sequel.The publisher also insisted they were not under any kind of duress when they gave Clinton the cash. "We want to reiterate that we are publishing this book entirely of our own volition, and we were not threatened by the Clintons in any way."