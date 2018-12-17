On December 19th the global agreement on migration is supposed to be approved during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. The agreement isn't legally obligatory, but even in such a form it causes sharp, sometimes furious disputes. The adoption of this agreement will facilitate the inflow of migrants to Europe, many of which don't want to be integrated into European life at all. Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, and outside Europe - Israel and Australia - didn't sign the agreement. The US withdrew the agreement from discussion at the end of 2017.
The plans connected to the organisation of new resettlement to Europe go beyond the economy. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain and former European Parliament president Josep Borrell, who slightly revealed the essence of these plans, put it, Europe needs an influx of "new blood".
Meanwhile the government of Spain is in a difficult situation. The municipalities of Cadiz, Malaga, and Granada declared that they have no resources for the reception of migrants, as all the centers of placement are overcrowded. The Spanish press reported about migrants who are spending the night on the streets, in stations, and even in the yards of the municipal authorities. Every day more than 300 people arrive at the Spanish coast. After Italy took drastic measures to block migrants, their flow was redirected to Spain. The leader of the People's Party of Spain Pablo Casado stated: "Let's abandon false political correctness and honestly say that Spain can't accept the millions of Africans who are rushing to Europe in search of a better future".
In Italy the argument about the threat of the country losing its national sovereignty became a common denominator in the refusal to sign the global agreement. The Minister of Internal Affairs Matteo Salvini stated on November 28th that "the Italian government will sign nothing and won't go to Marrakesh". On the same day Italian deputies adopted a law on toughening the migration policy.
The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán in July 2018 was one of the first to oppose the agreement. "This document absolutely contradicts our country's security," stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó.
In Austria "the government decided not to sign the UN agreement on migration and, therefore, not to add Austria," it is said in the statement made by the chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
The Czech Republic refused to sign the agreement. The Deputy Prime Minister Richard Brabec expressed regret that the text of this document doesn't "reflect the remarks" made by his country, first of all about "the difference between legal and illegal migration".
A similar position was taken by Israel: "I instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to sign the global agreement on migration", stated the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In France, where migrants who managed to make their way to the north of the Iberian Peninsula, public indignation spilled out onto the streets. In Lyon on the eve of the conference in Marrakech "Gilets Jaunes" marched while singing the Marseillaise with posters "Marrakesh - it is no!".
At the suggestion of "Gilets Jaunes", opponents of the Marrakesh Agreement speak about a threat of "large replacement" (Grand Remplacement) hanging over Europe - about the gradual replacement of the indigenous European people by foreigners from Africa and the Middle East. And if earlier "Gilets Jaunes" were limited to pushing forward their social and economic demands, then now all of them protest against the flow of migrants more actively. Riposte Laique writes:
"France is at the forefront of a migratory tsunami from Africa ... The Marrakesh Agreement is like honey for Macron ... Macron is indifferent to the fate of 'Gilets Jaunes' and the French. The only thing that matters for him is compulsory globalisation. Adhering to this Machiavellian plan of the UN, which will destroy Europe, means to deny European identity and culture".The leader of "National Rally" Marine Le Pen called the global agreement a deal with the devil and urged president Macron not to sign it. "It is indecent to continue to spend the welfare of our countries on the stupid policy of distributing our money worldwide when our compatriots aren't able to afford to be medically treated, travel, and sometimes even to eat," wrote the French "Liberation" quoting Marine Le Pen.
In Belgium, a political crisis erupted because of disagreements concerning the migration agreement, the ruling coalition collapsed - the New Flemish Alliance party left. However, the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and his party "Reformist Movement" (Wallonia) declared that Belgium will support the agreement on migration. Against the background of this cabinet crisis the Flemish Interest party (Vlaams Belang) invited to Brussels Steve Bannon, who once served under president Donald Trump as the main strategist of the White House, and Marine Le Pen to discuss joint measures to fight against the Marrakesh Agreement.
In Switzerland the Marrakesh Agreement also became a subject of heated political debates. The right-wing considers that the migration agreement can "blur the border between lawful and illegal migration and undermine the country's sovereignty". The head of faction of the Swiss People's Party in parliament Thomas Aeschi is convinced that the provisions of the agreement, although it has no legal force, will be integrated into the national legislation sooner or later. The leader of the French "National Rally" Marine Le Pen is also afraid of this. She laughs at attempts to present this agreement as legally optional: "It is a lie! The text of the agreement will gain judicial legitimacy and will become obligatory for all who signed it".
And it is unlikely that Steve Bannon's statement that "the global Marrakech Agreement on migration died before it was signed" reflects the real situation. On December 19th the vast majority of European countries will vote for this document. And here we remember the very sharp words said in 2003 by the Russian writer and Slovak public figure Sergeĭ Khelemendik addressed to Europe:
"Our well-fad European brothers ... have already ended their existence in history, they are already non-existent... The Babylonian mixture of people on the streets of their cities only begins. So far they don't understand what has happened. They already don't understand at all that there are no democratic, or at least peaceful, solutions... That's all. And here is the promised decline of Europe".
Comment: At least some countries can see the writing on the wall. Not that it will matter unless they unite, oppose and force the PTB to reveal its hand.