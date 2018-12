© Mosa’ab Elshamy/Associated Press



"France is at the forefront of a migratory tsunami from Africa ... The Marrakesh Agreement is like honey for Macron ... Macron is indifferent to the fate of 'Gilets Jaunes' and the French. The only thing that matters for him is compulsory globalisation. Adhering to this Machiavellian plan of the UN, which will destroy Europe, means to deny European identity and culture".

"Our well-fad European brothers ... have already ended their existence in history, they are already non-existent... The Babylonian mixture of people on the streets of their cities only begins. So far they don't understand what has happened. They already don't understand at all that there are no democratic, or at least peaceful, solutions... That's all. And here is the promised decline of Europe".

The conference was held according toon the beginning of the process of inter-governmental negotiations for the purpose of adopting a global agreement on migration. Barack Obama's administration and the Clinton clan stand behind the initiative to develop and adopt such an agreement.On December 19th the global agreement on migration is supposed to be approved during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. The agreement isn't legally obligatory, but even in such a form it causes sharp, sometimes furious disputes. The adoption of this agreement will facilitate the inflow of migrants to Europe, many of which don't want to be integrated into European life at all.The plans connected to the organisation of new resettlement to Europe go beyond the economy. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain and former European Parliament president Josep Borrell, who slightly revealed the essence of these plans, put it Meanwhile the government of Spain is in a difficult situation. The municipalities of Cadiz, Malaga, and Granada declared that they have no resources for the reception of migrants, as all the centers of placement are overcrowded. The Spanish press reported about migrants who are spending the night on the streets, in stations, and even in the yards of the municipal authorities. Every day more than 300 people arrive at the Spanish coast. After Italy took drastic measures to block migrants, their flow was redirected to Spain. The leader of the People's Party of Spain Pablo Casado stated:In Italy the argument aboutbecame a common denominator in the refusal to sign the global agreement. The Minister of Internal Affairs Matteo Salvini stated on November 28th thatOn the same day Italian deputies adopted a law on toughening the migration policy."This document absolutely contradicts our country's security," stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó.In Austria "the government decided not to sign the UN agreement on migration and, therefore, not to add Austria," it is said in the statement made by the chancellor Sebastian Kurz.The Czech Republic refused to sign the agreement. The Deputy Prime Minister Richard Brabec expressed regret that the text of this document doesn't "reflect the remarks" made by his country, first of all about "the difference between legal and illegal migration".A similar position was taken by Israel:In France, where migrants who managed to make their way to the north of the Iberian Peninsula,. In Lyon on the eve of the conference in Marrakech " Gilets Jaunes " marched while singing the Marseillaise with posters "Marrakesh - it is no!".At the suggestion of "Gilets Jaunes", opponents of the Marrakesh Agreement speak about- about the gradual replacement of the indigenous European people by foreigners from Africa and the Middle East. And if earlier "Gilets Jaunes" were limited to pushing forward their social and economic demands, then now all of them protest against the flow of migrants more actively. Riposte Laique writes:The leader of "National Rally" Marine Le Pen called the global agreement a deal with the devil and urged president Macron not to sign it. wrote the French "Liberation" quoting Marine Le Pen. erupted because of disagreements concerning the migration agreement, the ruling coalition collapsed - the New Flemish Alliance party left. However, the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and his party "Reformist Movement" (Wallonia) declared thatAgainst the background of this cabinet crisis thewho once served under president Donald Trump as the main strategist of the White House,Inthe Marrakesh Agreement also became a subject of heated political debates. The right-wing considers thatThe head of faction of the Swiss People's Party in parliament Thomas Aeschi is convinced thatShe laughs at attempts to present this agreement as legally optional:And it is unlikely that Steve Bannon's statement that "the global Marrakech Agreement on migration died before it was signed" reflects the real situation.And here we remember the very sharp words said in 2003 by the Russian writer and Slovak public figure Sergeĭ Khelemendik addressed to Europe: