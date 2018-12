© Dusan Po, Giannis Papanikos/Shutterstock

"Our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone ... The global approach in the New York Declaration is simply not compatible with U.S. sovereignty."

About the Author:



Raheem Kassam is a fellow at the Claremont Institute and the Middle East Forum. He is the author of two bestselling books: No Go Zones and Enoch Was Right.

What do you do if you're a supranational behemoth with a multi-billion dollar budget coupled with a vast number of subsidiary entities that focus on migration?If you're the U.N., you publish theand seek to set up more supranational government entitiesat a gargantuan cost to (mostly Western) taxpayers.The report - a subject of consternation around the world, and- is due to be signed in Marrakech on December 11.Speaking of the agreement in late 2017, then U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated,It seems the rest of the world is waking up, withnow nearing 100,000 signatures in opposition to Britain becoming a signatory.(U.N. agencies currently already spend up to $6bn a year on migration-related study and assistance),Opening with an invocation to 17 other United Nations agreements and treaties (including the Paris Climate Accords), the document goes on to pay lip service to national sovereignty while directly attacking the same principle withHidden amongst the 38 jargon-laced pages, the compactincluding but not limited to additional job training, diaspora "trade fairs," assistance sending money to their countries of origin, and a commitment to "educating" native communities on the benefits of multiculturalism and increased immigration.The documentand "upholds the principles of non-regression and non-discrimination."This means a nation-state is agreeing to not alter its own internal immigration policies after signing up to the compact. What supranational governmental organizations call "pooling sovereignty," andIt states that the U.N. (well, someone in an office there, anyway) will develop a "comprehensive strategy for improving migration data" but that national and local governments across the Western world will be expected to pick up the tab.It even suggests that signatories should- another attack on nation-state sovereignty and government policy dictated by respective electorates (I think we call this democracy?).Curiously, the document even calls forincluding identification through national censuses. When the Trump administration suggested a citizenship question on the U.S. census, the liberal media lost its collective (and it really is collective) mind. But the U.N. wanting a global register of migrants seems fine.That's not creepy at all, right?There are a great many things deeply flawed about the compact. Too many for one article (for instance, the idea of forcing nations to "reduce visa and permit processing times" again at a cost to domestic taxpayers) but the largest problem of all is that the document even exists.(of course it isn't; nothing the U.N. does actually is) and that the implementation is entirely voluntary. But here's the problem:in the short-, medium- or long-term?The truth is the globalists in governments across the Western world are devout in their mission to - as the compact says - "support multicultural activities ... that will facilitate mutual understanding and appreciation of migrant cultures" and all the policy-related stuff that goes along with it.Targeting the free press (Objective 17, 33c of the compact) is just one of the mechanisms by which they hope to get there.And if you really fancy a laugh (and you kind of hate yourself) read the "Implementation" part of the document, on the last three pages, whereOh, you think I'm joking? Go on, read it . I dare you.