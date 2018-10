© EPA



The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is expected to be approved by all other member states. Austria is set to follow the United States and Hungary by backing out of a United Nations migration pact.The right-wing Austrian government, which took office last December, has said it will not sign the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration which looks to make migration safer.Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz stood on an anti-immigration platform and since taking office in December has implemented a number of policies that include restricting benefits for new immigrants."Austria will not join the UN migration pact," Mr Kurz said in a statement.The non-binding UN pact is aimed at making migration safe and orderly.It addresses issues such as how to protect people who migrate, how to integrate them into new countries and how to return them to their home countries.Hungary also said it will not sign the final document at a ceremony in Morocco in December and, has said it is considering the same step.