Puppet Masters
New UN boss reveals his plan to promote global mass migration
Jack Montgomery
Breitbart
Fri, 12 Jan 2018 17:23 UTC
Breitbart
Fri, 12 Jan 2018 17:23 UTC
Guterres, a former Socialist Party prime minister in his native Portugal, took over the top job at the UN on January 1st, having previously served as the institution's High Commissioner for Refugees.
His article, titled 'Migration can benefit the world. This is how we at the UN plan to help', makes the bold claim that mass migration "powers economic growth, reduces inequalities and connects diverse societies", in order to promote the Global Compact for Migration.
"This will be the first overarching international agreement of its kind," he boasted - but claimed it would not "place any binding obligations on states", but rather serve as "an unprecedented opportunity for leaders to counter the pernicious myths surrounding migrants".
These assurances have failed to convince the Donald Trump administration in the United States, with the White House rejected it as "simply not compatible with US sovereignty", and President Trump summarising it as "no borders, everyone can come in!"
Prime Minister Theresa May's government in the United Kingdom has not pulled out, however - apparently unconcerned by its implications.
Guterres said it was crucial to "recognise and reinforce the benefits of migration ... Migrants make huge contributions to both their host countries and countries of origin."
He made the contentious claim that migrants "take jobs" that local workers "cannot" fill, and asserted that this is a positive thing. He also attempted to spin the fact that migrants send huge sums of money straight out of their host countries and back to their countries of origin as a kind of supplement to foreign aid.
The new secretary general is not the first senior UN figure to extoll the supposed benefits of mass migration. The intergovernmental institution has promoted it as "inevitable, necessary, and desirable" through its #ForMigration campaign for some time.
Former UN Special Representative for Migration Peter Sutherland, a heavyweight globalist who was a key player on a host of other global bodies and multinational corporations as well, was one its most prominent mass migration advocates before he passed away earlier this month.
In 2012, he infamously remarked that the European Union - which he had previously served as a European Commissioner - should be doing its best to "undermine national homogeneity" and promote "multicultural states" through mass migration.
Comment: Mass migration is the order of the day: EU Commission seeks demographic shift: Europe too white, mass third world migration must be 'new norm'
For an in-depth discussion on mass migration see (transcript available): The Truth Perspective: Weapons of Mass Migration: Interview with Michael Springmann on Europe's Migrant Crisis
Reader Comments
Let those politicians and academics who promote mass migration be the first to 'benefit' from the resulting multicultural 'diversity' migrants bring to their country. They should be required to share their personal residences with migrant families who don't speak the same language or share their religion.
Who the f*ck is orchestrating this great erasing of the races and nations of the world? Those who plan to stir up conflict via 'divide and conquer' such as what has happened in Europe. Bush*t I's goal of a NWO gets another big step up.
F*CK THEM!
R.C.