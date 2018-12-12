By signing the UN Global Compact, Trudeau is setting up a steady erosion of Canada's independence, taking power away from the Canadian People.The Trudeau government has betrayed the Canadian People by signing the UN Global Compact on Migration, dealing a severe blow to Canada's sovereignty.The Compact will be used by the Trudeau government to crackdown on the press (at least the ones he isn't bailing out), by trying to silence any speech that is critical of 'migration.'And if you had doubts that this deal would shift power to the UN, the Canadian Immigration department is already sharing messaging literally written by the United Nations:They don't want us to even have a choice.The agenda here is clear. Trudeau and the global elites are transferring away Canada's sovereignty, giving it up to the UN, using UN messaging on Canadians, and preparing a crackdown on all who 'dare' to dissent.This a disturbing moment for our country, and the Canadian People must speak out and make our voices heard against the UN Global Compact.Nothing less than our sovereignty and ability to make decisions for ourselves as Canadians is at stake.