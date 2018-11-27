The document, which was highlighted by populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Petr Bystron and can be downloaded from the German government's website, shows the Federal Foreign Office taking credit for the UN migrant pact, claiming they had worked on the agreement as early as 2016.
According to the Foreign Office, the German government has been behind both the Global Compact on Refugees and the Global Compact on Migration, saying that while neither are legally binding they were both designed to be "politically binding."
While many have pointed to the fact the agreement is not legally binding some, like Belgian International Law professor Pierre d'Argent, have claimed the agreement sets up a "legal framework" that can be used in cases by lawyers to interpret the meaning of the law. "...one can imagine that in some cases before international jurisdictions, lawyers use this pact as a reference tool to try to guide them," d'Argent said.
The document, which was released in October, also states,
"the Federal Republic has sought to expedite the formulation of the Global Compact for Migration politically, content-wise, personally and financially, underscoring the German lead role internationally regarding flight and migration."
Co-leader of Germany's populist AfD party Alexander Gauland told Breitbart London:
"It's becoming glaringly obvious that the German government was trying to deceive the public, and still is. They are trying to retroactively legalize Merkel's illegal opening of the borders since 2015. If the AfD had not raised the topic of the Global Compact, no one would ever have known about it until it was too late."The internal documents would largely explain the recent passionate defence of the UN migrant pact by Chancellor Merkel who claimed that opponents of the pact were, in fact: "people who say they can solve everything themselves and don't have to think about anyone else - that is nationalism in its purest form."
"Now we are discovering that this contract has been in the works for a long time, and on German initiative, no less. However, those responsible never bothered to mention it. For good reason. We will do everything we can to avert this disaster in the making."
Despite her impassioned speech, many countries, such as the USA, Austria, Hungary, Poland, Israel, Australia and others have pulled out of the pact.
Austrian populist Vice Chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party Heinz-Christian Strache defended his county's decision saying, "We are only responsible to our Austrian population as government officials. Austrian sovereignty has top priority for us, this must be preserved and protected."
Comment: Merkel is a useful tool, likely a willing one.
