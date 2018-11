© Qwiket



"the Federal Republic has sought to expedite the formulation of the Global Compact for Migration politically, content-wise, personally and financially, underscoring the German lead role internationally regarding flight and migration."

"It's becoming glaringly obvious that the German government was trying to deceive the public, and still is. They are trying to retroactively legalize Merkel's illegal opening of the borders since 2015. If the AfD had not raised the topic of the Global Compact, no one would ever have known about it until it was too late."



"Now we are discovering that this contract has been in the works for a long time, and on German initiative, no less. However, those responsible never bothered to mention it. For good reason. We will do everything we can to avert this disaster in the making."

The German government has deceived the public, the leader of the nation's populist opposition party told Breitbart London, asThe document , which was highlighted by populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Petr Bystron and can be downloaded from the German government's website,According to the Foreign Office,saying that while neither are legally binding they were both designed to be "politically binding."While many have pointed to the fact the agreement is not legally binding some, like Belgian International Law professor Pierre d'Argent, have claimed the agreement sets up a "legal framework" that can be used in cases by lawyers to interpret the meaning of the law . "...one can imagine that in some cases before international jurisdictions, lawyers use this pact as a reference tool to try to guide them," d'Argent said.The document, which was released in October, also states,Co-leader of Germany's populist AfD party Alexander Gauland told Breitbart London:The internal documents would largely explain the recent passionate defence of the UN migrant pact by Chancellor Merkel who claimed thatDespite her impassioned speech,Austrian populist Vice Chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party Heinz-Christian Strache defended his county's decision saying, "We are only responsible to our Austrian population as government officials. Austrian sovereignty has top priority for us, this must be preserved and protected."