The threat of collapse still loomed over Germany's three-month old coalition government on Wednesday after crisis talks into the early hours failed to resolve a row over immigration between Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Bavarian allies.The dispute is over plans drawn up by Merkel's interior minister Horst Seehofer, the head of Bavaria's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), to send back migrants who have registered in other EU states at the German border.The CSU has given Merkel until the end of this week's EU summit to agree migrant policies with EU partners that will reduce the burden on Germany - a tall order given how deeply divided Europe is on how to deal with the influx of migrants.The CSU meet on Sunday to decide whether to defy Merkel and introduce the new controls."I do not understand talking about possible future solutions for Europe while not being prepared to do what Germany can do now," Dobrindt, a CSU hardliner, told German television.Volker Kauder, a senior lawmaker in Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), told German television the argument had not been resolved at Tuesday's talks, which went on past midnight.- we saw that in the talks, this is not about something small, it is about something central and important. We need to talk to each other," said Kauder.The main options then look like a Merkel-led minority government or a new election. Merkel, who has been chancellor for nearly 13 years, may also lose support in her own CDU.Asked if she was preparing for a new election, she said: "I don't know. To be honest with you,which has led to the arrival of more than 1.6 million migrants in Germany since the start of 2015,