Far-right danger just around the corner

The leaders of European Union (EU) countries are slated to gather for a major summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to try to iron out differences between the bloc's 28 members over how to tackle the continent's refugee crisis.The European Council, which is the EU's decision-making body and will be hosting the summit in Brussels, said it was "intensifying efforts to establish an effective, humanitarian and safe European migration policy."European Council President Donald Tusk warned of the danger posed by far-right groups in convincing people to support a more hard-line approach toward the refugees as well as other populist stances.Tusk said."If people believe them (the hard-line demagogues), that only they can offer an effective solution to the migration crisis, they will also believe anything else they say," he added.A draft statement of the two-day talks says that the bloc will move to tighten its external borders and assign more money to countries in regions such as Northern Africa to prevent people from setting out for Europe in the first place.German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in particular, is facing pressure to persuade her European peers at the two-day summit to agree to share out refugees more evenly within the EU to placate her conservative allies at home.Merkel indicated after the meeting that the EU was yet far from reaching a comprehensive agreement on how to handle the refugee crisis in the continent.UN figures show that 41,000 refugees and asylum seekers have made it to the EU across the sea so far this year. They mostly live in countries like Greece and Italy or wealthy states such as Germany or Sweden.Italy, as a Mediterranean state of arrival, has taken in 650,000 boat refugees in the last five years, and has already rejected measures that could see it handle more asylum seekers.In recent weeks, and under a far-right-leaning government, Italy has closed its ports to refugees.