Top Italian officials lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron, who said migration pressure on Italy seriously dropped over the past year. Macron was branded "arrogant," and risks becoming a top "enemy" to Rome on migration.Macron drew the wrath of Italy by stating that "Europe is not experiencing a migration crisis of the same magnitude as the one it experienced in 2015." Those EU countries, which "massively voice their national selfishness when it comes to migrant issues," should not expect to receive benefits from the EU, Macron said, effectively threatening them with financial sanctions.The comment did not go down well with Italy's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. In a counter statement, he claimed that Italy faced 650,000 arrivals by sea over the past four years, with 430,000 asylum requests. He also added that the country currently hosts 170,000 "alleged refugees" for a staggering overall cost of 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion).The new Italian government explained it made the move due to a lack of "European solidarity," as the country had to deal with migrant and human trafficking problems "all by itself."Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, however, firmly rejected the "hypocritical lessons" from those who, "in terms of immigration had always preferred to turn their head to the other side.""In the Mediterranean...there's Malta that does now welcome anyone, there is France that rejects [refugees] at its borders, there's Spain that defends its borders with the arms. Basically, everyone in Europe does their own business," Salvini said back then.Some European politicians approved of Rome's actions, namely Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who said the country decided to protect its maritime borders "at last."