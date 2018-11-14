© Reuters



Several other European Union countries have already rejected or are reconsidering the pact. Both Hungary and Austria have said they will not sign the agreement at an upcoming ceremony, in Morocco, in December.Early Wednesday, Czech Republic voted to not to sign the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration accord, according to Reuters." Deputy Prime Minister Richard Brabec stated in a news conference.United Nations Special Representative for International Migration, Louise Arbour, views the actions of the government of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis as regrettable and misunderstood, noting that the compact is aimed at improving cross-border management."It is always regrettable when one disengages, particularly from a process that is very respectful of national specificities. We live in an increasingly inter-connected world. It is difficult to see what the advantages are of 'pulling-out' on an issue which by its very nature demands cooperation."at an upcoming ceremony, in Morocco, in December.The head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, echoed Arbour's concerns: "If one or two or three countries leave the United Nations migration pact, then we as the EU can't stand up for our own interests."The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration accord was approved by some 193 members of the United Nations, in July.Washington claimed that numerous provisions of the pact were "inconsistent with U.S. immigration and refugee policies" under current President Donald Trump.The pact was established after a mass movement of migrants - largest since World War 2 - of over 1.5 million people arriving in Europe from the Middle East, Africa and other shores.