Executives at ABC are paying a price for firing Roseanne Barr. In fact, the person who made the decision is now stepping down. This news comes in the same week that we learned the remaining stars on the pointless spinoff "The Conners" are being asked to take a pay cut because the ratings are so bad.Source: American Lookout
Entertainment Weekly reports:
Channing Dungey, ABC executive who canceled Roseanne, is stepping down
Channing Dungey, the ABC Entertainment president who made the bold decision to yank Roseanne after its star made a racist tweet, has resigned her post.
Dungey will be replaced by Karey Burke, the current head of programming at Freeform, ABC's sister cable network.
"I'm incredibly proud of what the team and I have accomplished over the years, and all the meaningful and impactful programming we've developed," Dungey said in a statement. "This job has been the highlight of my career. While I've loved every moment and knew I could call ABC home for many years to come, I'm excited to tackle new challenges."
It was Dungey who announced the cancellation of Roseanne after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," she said at the time.
It's good to see someone being held accountable for this. ABC had the top-rated show and they threw it all away over political correctness. What a waste.
Political correctness is like cancer that has been growing in the USA for many years. I look at as a sneaky way of censorship. You can't just speak your mind, you have to use artificially created labels and phrases that are supposedly "inoffensive" and "sensitive".
I think President Trump has done us a great favor by taking a wrecking ball to the whole politically correct trend. It's great to have a leader who just says what he means and means what he says. It's an honesty that has been missing for a long time in our nation's leaders.
Comment: When it comes down to it, firing Roseanne for her supposedly racist tweet, was not what the majority of the American public wanted. They wanted to watch Roseanne and were able to see her tweet for what it was - a poorly thought out and juvenile insult. Her firing was nothing more than caving in to the NPC outrage brigade, who are out for blood, don't accept apologies and don't care about the consequences. Those who pander to these people will lose.
