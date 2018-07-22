© The Free Thought Project

"My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," Gunn said. "I have regretted them for many years since-not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."

"When an adult is sexually attracted to an infant or a child, he or she is admitting attraction to an individual who does not have the ability to consent - thus why the concept is deemed wrong in society. If a child is molested or raped, it results in long-term physical, emotional and mental problems that will go on to affect the child for the rest of his or her life."

Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I've developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. It's not to say I'm better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it's shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn't living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. Anyway, that's the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don't anymore. I don't blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all.

It's clear that there is a movement afoot, and being pushed across western mass media, to normalize pedophilia as a mainstream "sexual orientation."

