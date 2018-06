© Chris Pizzello / Reuters



Bittersweet news for 'Roseanne' fans - the show is coming back but without Roseanne Barr. The spinoff series was announced about three weeks after ABC axed the iconic comedienne and television star over a racist tweet.The new show, with a working title 'The Conners,' will premier in fall 2018. The show will center on the family as it "grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America," the network said in a news release. "Roseanne Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series," ABC said.The network also included a statement from BarrABC canceled the ratings-smashing sitcom 'Roseanne' two months after its return to television, after the show's star was fired for tweeting a racially-charged insult at a former Obama official.