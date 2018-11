primarily aimed at restricting Jewish immigration.

long regarded as alien and even hostile, but which it was equally unable to expel

or to absorb."

Today, it is Israel that views Palestinians like myself as "demographic threats"

in the case of Palestine we deliberately and rightly decline to accept the principle of self-determination,"

Yousef Munayyer, a political analyst and writer, is Executive Director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

A century ago, 67 words changed the course of history in the Middle East. In a statement that could fit into two tweets, Arthur Balfour, then the British Foreign Secretary, announced that the British government would support establishing a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine.One hundred years later, the profound legacy of what became known as the Balfour Declaration continues to define the dynamic between Israelis and Palestinians. And though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in London this week commemorating the centennial with Theresa May, it's worth understanding why the Declaration is really nothing worth celebrating.Though he may be most known for aiding the Zionist cause in 1917, it's crucial to remember that Arthur Balfour was a white supremacist. He made that much clear in his own words. In 1906, the British House of Commons was engaged in a debate about the native blacks in South Africa."We have to face the facts," Lord Balfour said. "Men are not born equal, the white and black races are not born with equal capacities: they are born with different capacities which education cannot and will not change."But Balfour's troubling views were not limited to Africa. In fact, despite his now iconic support for Zionism, he was not exactly a friend to the Jews. In the late 19th century, pogroms targeting Jews in the Pale of Settlement had led to waves of Jewish flight westward, to England and the United States. This influx of refugees led to an increase in British anti-immigrant racism and outright anti-Semitism - themes not unfamiliar to us today. Support for political action against immigrants grew as the English public demanded immigration control to keep certain immigrants, particularly Jews, out of the country.The public found a sympathetic ear in Balfour.According to historians , Balfour had personally delivered passionate speeches about the imperativeIt may seem astonishing that, would have implemented anti-Jewish lawsBut the truth is his support of Zionism stemmed from the exact same source as his desire to limit Jewish immigration to Britain.Both can be traced back to his white supremacist beliefs. Balfour lived in an era of stirring nationalism, highly defined by ethno-religious identity. Because of these sentiments,What the Zionists provided Balfour with was a solution to the challenges Jewish citizens posed to his ethno-nationalist vision, a solution that didn't force him to reckon with them. Instead of insisting that societies accept all citizens as equals, regardless of racial or religious background,Balfour saw in Zionism not just a blessing for Jews, but for the West as well. As he wrote in 1919 in his Introduction to Nahum Sokolow's History of Zionism, the Zionist movement wouldBy both giving Jews a place to go and a place to leave, Zionism seemingly solved two problems at once, in Balfour's mind. In other words, his support of Zionism was motivated to an extent by his desire to protect Britain from the negative effects,Needless to say, this view of Zionism is steeped in the same kind of white supremacy as Balfour's view of South Africa's blacks. But his support of the Zionist dream had another problem. Rather than solving the problem of how to handle a minority living in a white majority country,For the tension between ethno-nationalism and equality is equally present today between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean sea, whereThat Balfour's legacy of supremacy persists as much as British support for Israel does is no accident. We have arrived at this point today because the supremacist attitudes of Balfour informed policy, lending imperial might to a project inRemarkably, Balfour was unabashedly aware of the hypocrisy of his stance.My grandparents were among them.Therein lies the fundamental problem that continues through this day, 100 years later. Palestinians are denied the right to have rights because from the outset, their views, their human rights and by extensionThat was clear in Balfour's perspective and the British Mandate's policy.Today as much as in 1917, the battle between ethno-nationalism and equality, between particularism and universalism, has risen to the foreground, from Donald Trump's rise in America to Theresa May's Brexited Britain. Rather than resolving this tension,Resisting the legacy of his racism will be the key to peace in Palestine/Israel and beyond.