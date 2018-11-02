migrants
© Getty Images
The lawsuit claims the migrant's Fifth Amendment due process rights would be violated.The suit comes on the heels of President Trump's Thursday immigration speech where he vowed to stop the migrant caravans from entering the U.S..

Twelve migrants traveling on foot from Honduras to the United States filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday.

The lawsuit claims the migrant's Fifth Amendment due process rights would be violated and that the president cannot utilize the military to stop asylum-seekers from entering the country when they have a fair claim. It also criticizes President Trump for stoking "fear and hysteria" with his claim that gang members have joined the migrant caravan.

Twelve Honduran nationals are listed as plaintiffs in the suit which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. The lawsuit said the "well-documented human rights crisis" in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador is widely known. It also claims the plaintiff's right to the Administrative Procedures Act and the Declaratory Judgement Act were being infringed upon.

During a Thursday speech on immigration at the White House, President Trump said his administration was finalizing a plan to end the abuse of the United States' asylum program.

"The biggest loophole drawing illegal aliens to our borders is the use of fraudulent or meritless asylum claims to gain entry into our great country," said Trump. "An alien simply crosses the border illegally, finds a Border Patrol agent, and using well-coached language - by lawyers and others that stand there trying to get fees or whatever they can get - they're given a phrase to read. They never heard of the phrase before. They don't believe in the phrase. But they're given a little legal statement to read, and they read it. And now, all of a sudden, they're supposed to qualify. But that's not the reason they're here."

The president announced that the U.S. will no longer just release asylum-seekers into the country once they cross the border. Instead, they will stay in tent cities while they await their court dates.

"We're going to hold them right there. We're not letting them into our country," he said. "And then they never show up - almost. It's like a level of 3 percent. They never show up for the trial. So by the time their trial comes, they're gone. Nobody knows where they are. But we know where a lot of them are, and they're going to be deported."