If you go back and read over my blog posts you'll notice I begin many of them with the words 'if you're paying attention...' One must be very keen, extremely awake and incredibly discerning during this historic time in which we find ourselves.Most importantly, one must learn what to pay attention to.This week, if you were paying attention, you noticed that the deep state was revealed. And I don't just mean hinted at or alluded to, I mean it was REVEALED, fully, in all its dark slithering unconstitutional unelected corrupt criminal subversiveness. Did you notice?So, what did we learn this past week that was so different? I'm so glad you asked!We learned that the awesomely powerful government agency that is The State Department has not maintained allegiance to the law or to our nation when on Friday a federal judge complained that he was lied to by the State Department in a suit related to Hillary Clinton's private email server.During the hearing on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth accused State Department officials of signing "clearly false" affidavits meant to thwart legal investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.During the heated exchange, Lamberth said that he was left "shocked" and "dumbfounded" when he discovered that the Federal Bureau of Investigation granted former Clinton chief of staff Cheryl Mills immunity during the investigation of Clinton's infamous e-mail server - especially because Lamberth himself had found that she had previously perjured herself.Lamberth said.This is a very high-profile, very credible claim, based on a first-hand account by a federal judge, that he observed a lawless, rogue element within the highest and most powerful agencies of our government, working across the DOJ, FBI and State Department, operating completely outside the law in service of its own agenda.If ever there was a definition of a deep state, or a state within a state, this my friends, is it.This is a big deal. A very big deal. This story is disclosure. This Judge's bombshell declaration is an important public piece added to the puzzle of what happened to our country, and it comes at a curious time (again, if you're paying attention.) It is a precarious time for the deep state, one where we see the noose of the truth tightening around the necks of its actors more and more.There are no coincidences guys. Both the timing and content of this revelation are very noteworthy here. It lets us know things are moving swiftly enough for this Judge to suddenly be emboldened enough (read safe enough) to disclose this information.Also on Friday, not coincidently, the U.S. government revealed that it used multiple informants to obtain information against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. In court filings, government officials also revealed confidential human sources were paid for their work. The FBI relied heavily on an uncorroborated dossier to obtain warrants to spy on Page.The FBI's use of multiple confidential sources is not a surprise, but the disclosurewho was hired to investigate Trump by the Democrat-connected opposition research firm, Fusion GPS.So, the FBI has now admitted to placing spies inside the campaign of a US presidential campaign. What do you think the implications of that are? What does that really say about how the most powerful agencies of our government view 'democracy?' All of this is very telling and paints a clear picture of the absolute irrefutable fact that a 'state within a state' has very clearly been operating within and throughout our government. In case you're not sure, a 'deep state' is by definition the opposite of democracy.Combine these two revelations with what is being called a public service announcement issued by Politico, also on Friday, to all Russiagates, based on defense lawyers working on the Russia probe and more than 15 former government officials with investigation experience spanning Watergate to the 2016 election case.What we are looking at here is outward evidence that not only does the deep state very much exist but that the jig may be up. So up in fact that it's now safe to start disclosing how this lawless conspiratorial apparatus has functioned, in preparation for the next phase, where justice will be served.My prediction is that there will be a lot more of this type of information hitting the mainstream. I also predict that as it does, the 'migrant caravan' will continue to swell and make noise. See how that works? Keep a keen eye out for deep state proof hitting the news! Be sure to Follow me on Twitter as I always share these critical nuggets of truth as they come in.