The Deep State was revealed this week - did you notice?
Sun, 21 Oct 2018 19:43 UTC
Most importantly, one must learn what to pay attention to.
This week, if you were paying attention, you noticed that the deep state was revealed. And I don't just mean hinted at or alluded to, I mean it was REVEALED, fully, in all its dark slithering unconstitutional unelected corrupt criminal subversiveness. Did you notice?
So, what did we learn this past week that was so different? I'm so glad you asked!
1. THE STATE DEPARTMENT LIED
We learned that the awesomely powerful government agency that is The State Department has not maintained allegiance to the law or to our nation when on Friday a federal judge complained that he was lied to by the State Department in a suit related to Hillary Clinton's private email server.
At a hearing on a Freedom of Information Act case about talking points related to the 2012 Benghazi attack, Judge Royce Lamberth complained that officials told the court that they had completed searching the agency's records for information on the topic even though they knew that Clinton and other officials had used private email accounts for official business.
"The State Department told me it had produced all the records," Lamberth complained. "That was not true at the time. It was not true. It was a lie."
During the hearing on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth accused State Department officials of signing "clearly false" affidavits meant to thwart legal investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
During the heated exchange, Lamberth said that he was left "shocked" and "dumbfounded" when he discovered that the Federal Bureau of Investigation granted former Clinton chief of staff Cheryl Mills immunity during the investigation of Clinton's infamous e-mail server - especially because Lamberth himself had found that she had previously perjured herself.
"I had myself found that Cheryl Mills had committed perjury and lied under oath in a published opinion I had issued in a Judicial Watch case where I found her unworthy of belief, and I was quite shocked to find out she had been given immunity in - by the Justice Department in the Hillary Clinton email case," Lamberth said.
How Big Of A Deal Is This?
It's huuuuuuge!
This is a very high-profile, very credible claim, based on a first-hand account by a federal judge, that he observed a lawless, rogue element within the highest and most powerful agencies of our government, working across the DOJ, FBI and State Department, operating completely outside the law in service of its own agenda.
If ever there was a definition of a deep state, or a state within a state, this my friends, is it.
This is a big deal. A very big deal. This story is disclosure.
This Judge's bombshell declaration is an important public piece added to the puzzle of what happened to our country, and it comes at a curious time (again, if you're paying attention.) It is a precarious time for the deep state, one where we see the noose of the truth tightening around the necks of its actors more and more.
There are no coincidences guys. Both the timing and content of this revelation are very noteworthy here. It lets us know things are moving swiftly enough for this Judge to suddenly be emboldened enough (read safe enough) to disclose this information.
2. The FBI Placed Spies on a US Presidential Campaign
Also on Friday, not coincidently, the U.S. government revealed that it used multiple informants to obtain information against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. In court filings, government officials also revealed confidential human sources were paid for their work. The FBI relied heavily on an uncorroborated dossier to obtain warrants to spy on Page.
The FBI's use of multiple confidential sources is not a surprise, but the disclosure is the first time that the government has acknowledged using sources beyond Steele, who was hired to investigate Trump by the Democrat-connected opposition research firm, Fusion GPS.
So, the FBI has now admitted to placing spies inside the campaign of a US presidential campaign. What do you think the implications of that are? What does that really say about how the most powerful agencies of our government view 'democracy?' All of this is very telling and paints a clear picture of the absolute irrefutable fact that a 'state within a state' has very clearly been operating within and throughout our government. In case you're not sure, a 'deep state' is by definition the opposite of democracy.
Another Important Tid Bit of Info
Combine these two revelations with what is being called a public service announcement issued by Politico, also on Friday, to all Russiagates, based on defense lawyers working on the Russia probe and more than 15 former government officials with investigation experience spanning Watergate to the 2016 election case. As the Mueller investigation shows clear signs of winding down, those waiting to see proof of collusion and treason by Donald Trump are being advised to 'prepare for disappointment.'
What we are looking at here is outward evidence that not only does the deep state very much exist but that the jig may be up. So up in fact that it's now safe to start disclosing how this lawless conspiratorial apparatus has functioned, in preparation for the next phase, where justice will be served.
My prediction is that there will be a lot more of this type of information hitting the mainstream. I also predict that as it does, the 'migrant caravan' will continue to swell and make noise. See how that works? Keep a keen eye out for deep state proof hitting the news! Be sure to Follow me on Twitter as I always share these critical nuggets of truth as they come in.
I can clearly see what they meant.
Great comment - poor language, and the all caps really detract from the message.
I now understand what 'type screaming' is, too.
All of this is smoke and mirrors.
Got your transit pass embedded in your hand yet?
It would be nice to see her and arrested and thrown in Jail were she belongs just for the death of Christopher Stevens.
She and he are heading out on a grand speeching tour, it would nice to see her arrested sometime during it. The left need a swift kick in the knackers to wake them up. This would work.
She was involved in shady dealings around UraniumOne to Rosatom. Via Frank Giustra. And the sell of 20% of US Uranium to the Russians via Rosatom.
Good work keep going I'll be looking for your work.
PS: your first link is broken Tiffany.
