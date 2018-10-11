By the way, you can support your Strange Sounds by becoming a Patron on Patreon or donating through Paypal. Please and thank you.

There is a giant crack growing in Diamante in Entre Ríos, Argentina, which may finally swallow the entire town. Many have already evacuated their homes fearing a total collapse. Here some pretty impressive images of the dramatic situation experienced by the inhabitants of this small town. Have a prayer for them.Geologists are worried and officials of Diamante have already evacuated 40 houses in the city.The crack extends along the ravine of the Paraná River, so it could lead to a collapse that destroys everything with it, including houses. Officials say the crack is getting bigger everyday. The mayor Lenico Aranda advised the population to evacuate the area because some "are at risk of losing their life, as the large crack could destroy a few houses in the next hours or days"About 40 houses have already been evacuated, allthough people do not want to leave. About 22,000 people live in Diamante and the affected neighborhood is known as Cristo Pescador.The huge fissure could collapse at any time. In the 70s, a similar earth fissure destroyed emblematic buildings in Diamante, Argentina.Some witnesses say, they hear water running below the ground.They also say thatseparating the upper part and the lower part of the ravine. I would really get away from there!Here some shocking aerial videos of the extreme geological event: