© EPA



The cars swallowed by the chasm fell about 10 metres after the road collapsed at around 6pm this evening.Two nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution and firefighters have since confirmed no one was injured in the incident.The stretch of road which collapsed was next to a construction site andPeople were evacuated from two nearby buildings following the collapsePictures from the scene show curious onlookers peering into the sinkhole, which swallowed up eight cars.The site has been cordoned off as a safety measure.Emergency services rushed to the scene and the woman was taken to Policlinico Umberto I hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.