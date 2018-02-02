A crater with a diameter of five and a depth of two meters appeared in Nice on Lido beach, French channel BFMTV reported.
the last decade similar incidents occurred three times.
The city's mayor Christian Estrosi reassured the residents that this is a common natural phenomenon.
Translation: No worries, it is a natural phenomenon that occurs up to four times a year and specially for journalists I inform: no, this is not a tram, that made a detour.A security perimeter was established on the beach. On February 2, authorities plan to refill the crater after a geological investigation on the site.
Comment: So the mayor thinks this happens four times a year and the article states it has been recorded to have happened three times in the last decade.
Comment: Clearly this crater/sinkhole's appearance isn't such a common occurrence and, when we take into account the huge increase in sightings around the world, this could be part of a more concerning phenomenon: