© FP 2018/ VALERY HACHE

the last decade similar incidents occurred three times

Translation: No worries, it is a natural phenomenon that occurs up to four times a year and specially for journalists I inform: no, this is not a tram, that made a detour.

The beach saw similar incidents at least three times over the last decade. Authorities plan to conduct a geological probe at the site.A crater withappeared in Nice on Lido beach, French channel BFMTV reported.The hollow filled with thick white water appeared on January 31. According to the media outlet, the ground fell because of the erosion of soil byThe city's mayor Christian Estrosi reassured the residents that this is a common natural phenomenon.A security perimeter was established on the beach. On February 2, authoritieson the site.