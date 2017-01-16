© Facebook.com/HendrikvanHunks Photography
A massive sinkhole has been spotted in the Northern Cape along the R31 between Daniëlskuil and Kuruman.
A massive sinkhole has been spotted in the Northern Cape along the R31 between Daniëlskuil and Kuruman.

The sinkhole is on what appears to be a farm and near the road.

The road between Kuruman and Danielskuil has been closed due to the sinkhole.