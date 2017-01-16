Earth Changes
Massive earth crack opens up in Northern Cape, South Africa
eNCA
Sat, 14 Jan 2017 15:36 UTC
The sinkhole is on what appears to be a farm and near the road.
The road between Kuruman and Danielskuil has been closed due to the sinkhole.
Enlighten the people generally, and tyranny and oppressions of body and mind will vanish like evil spirits at the dawn of day.
Recent Comments
In two separate, and quite striking, interviews with Germany's Bild (paywall) and London's Sunday Times (paywall), Donald Trump did what he failed...
Outstanding. Probably one of the least expensive satellite deployments. What are those ten new satellites doing, I wonder?
It is becoming increasingly hard to believe what is being reported these days; for instance: Pizzagate: Pedophile pizza parlor that played host to...
Meanwhile back in the U.S. of A., talented young (non white) electronics whiz kids are packed off and interrogated as terrorists. [Link]
Interesting how these supposedly 'Muslim' countries are behaving more like Israel towards their population. Buckingham Palace is not really that...
Comment: Some other signs of earth 'opening up' in recent times include: