Most of the US continued to experience one of the worst winters in its history this year. As temperatures got a little less cold, snow and ice melt has been causing destructive ice-laden flooding in the Mid and Northwest.
Meanwhile China, Japan, Taiwan and Japan also saw record snowfalls and freezing temperatures, and extreme cold was also present in unusual places like Morocco, Tanzania, Turkey, Irán, Israel and Saudi Arabia. And of course, Europe got its fair share as usual.
This month, hurricane like winds wreaked havoc in Europe, the US, Asia and Latin America, and in some cases was accompanied by unprecedented tornados.
The Ring on Fire showed increased activity, with volcanoes erupting around the globe along with several earthquakes of significant magnitude. Some researchers link these phenomena to the increased incidence of cosmic rays.
So get your big coats on folks, because with the sun's minimum in its 11 year cycle just around the corner, we may soon have to confront the beginning of a new mini (or 'maxi') ice age.
Check it out below!
Watch it on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:
Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 InternationalTo understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it's taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection.
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to sott@sott.net
Here's the rub, my friend. We all know that "news" such as this kind of announcement is done by government sources...government weather purveyors. This local news channel has absolutely no reason to include this "information" in their newscast...which is a light, breezy morning show. Government officials know, for a hard fact, that this ice age is coming, and they are slowly beginning to condition people (who currently pay no attention to anything) to a very hard reality. But slowly. Maybe they'll get Kim Kardashian to emote some angst over the coming ice age so the dumbed downs will have a chance.