Giant cracks are opening all around the world. While terrifying landslide and fissures are perforating the ground in Peru, another large and unexplained geological event split the Earth in two over at least 200 meters in desertic Saudi Arabia.
Comment: Monster cracks appear in the ground after landslide and heavy rains destroy over 100 buildings in Cusco, Peru (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The deep crack is still growing. It was discovered on February 27, 2018, in Al-Majma'a Governorate, north of Riyadh.
The 200 meter main crack probably appeared after heavy rain.
Our Earth is crumbling down.
Comment: Saudi Arabia has seen some bizarre weather from hailstones to flooding in the famously scorching hot region:
But it's not just Saudi Arabia seeing extreme weather events:
See Also:
For more information, see: Sinkholes - A Sign of the Times? and Sinkholes: The groundbreaking truth
As well as our monthly documentary: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - January 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs