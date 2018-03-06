huge crack opens in Saudi Arabia
Our Earth splits in two as giant fissure appears in the desert of Saudi Arabia By Strange Sounds - Mar 6, 2018 1

Giant cracks are opening all around the world. While terrifying landslide and fissures are perforating the ground in Peru, another large and unexplained geological event split the Earth in two over at least 200 meters in desertic Saudi Arabia.


Comment: Monster cracks appear in the ground after landslide and heavy rains destroy over 100 buildings in Cusco, Peru (PHOTOS, VIDEO)


The deep crack is still growing. It was discovered on February 27, 2018, in Al-Majma'a Governorate, north of Riyadh.

crack saudi arabia

Deep growing crack splits the Earth in two in the desert near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Government geologists are currently investigating the strange ground fissure, extending over 200 meters and splitting the Earth in two.

The 200 meter main crack probably appeared after heavy rain.

Our Earth is crumbling down.
saudi arabia crack